EDB Banking application supports 500+ SMBs of UAE, startup

of Emirates Development Bank said on Wednesday (December 29th) that since the bank launched its Business Banking app in September, more than 500 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and UAE-based startups have opened accounts within a 48- hours.

The EDBs Business Banking app provides access to a secure, convenient, 24/7 digital banking service, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency WAM. The IBAN business account is booked within the application in a few minutes and the free Business Banking application account is activated within 48 hours without any required minimum balance. Emirates Development Bank has added several new banking features and facilities since the launch of the Business Banking app, on top of a fully functional business bank account, bill payments, billing, budgeting and analytics facilities. The Emirates Development Board is proud of the historic achievements achieved through its Business Banking application to over 500 companies within three months of its inception is a phenomenal achievement, said Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO and EDB. A lot of effort and hard work has been done to reach this stage, and we thank our team, as well as our partners, in providing world-class products and the first-class user experience, he said. As part of our innovation guide, we will continue to add new user-friendly features and in-app banking services in the future. We look forward to building this success with more innovation in space. EDB allocated AED 30 billion ($ 8 billion) to SMBs earlier this year to extend financial and non-financial support to these companies across the UAE for the next five years. Connected: UAE Mashreq, Visa Collaborate on Corporate Expenditure Platform In October, the first UAE-based digital bank Mashreq Bank partnered with credit card giant Visa on a digital subscription platform that can track, track and analyze company’s expense accounts. Collaboration involves launching a new set of digital solutions for corporations, improving and ensuring the tracking of individual transactions. The Mashreq-Visa partnership gives business clients more visibility and real-time control, while providing better protection against fraud. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: IDENTIFICATION OF IDENTITIES IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY – DECEMBER 2021 Circle:More than half of American consumers think biometric authentication methods are faster, more convenient, and more reliable than passwords or PINs, so why do less than 10% use them? PYMNTS, in collaboration with Mitek, surveyed more than 2,200 consumers to better define this perception against the usage gap and to identify ways businesses can increase usage.

