New Year’s snowstorm can drop up to 6 “snow in Denver





At last! It looks like Denver may finally have a real snowstorm in its hands, and soon.

After a virtually snow-free fall and the onset of winter, Denver can see the first significant snow of the season on New Year’s night and New Year’s day. A low pressure area will bring the coldest temperatures of the season and a significant amount of snow, starting early Friday afternoon in Denver. As of Wednesday evening, 9NEWS weather called for a 3-6 “forecast of snowfall in the Denver area by the time the storm ends around noon Saturday. There may be some higher amounts locally, especially in the lowlands west of the city and along the Palmer Partition. Regardless of the exact quantities, look for smooth roads and cold temperatures for Friday night and Saturday morning. Temperatures are likely to be single-digit or teenage for most of Friday night and Saturday morning, making New Year’s plans outdoors dangerously cold. CONNECTED: The I-70 was closed through the Glenwood Canyon due to a collision with many vehicles Some forecasting challenges include temperatures as the snow starts to fall initially on Friday afternoon. While temperatures will drop quickly after a sharp cold front, it may initially be warm enough that some of the first snowflakes may not climb immediately. This can lead to total reduction of snowfall. Also, the exact locations of the heaviest snow belts will determine who will receive the highest total snowfall. That said, it is likely to snow steadily during New Year’s night and until New Year’s morning. Roads will be smooth for New Year’s Eve and the coldest air of the season is likely to accompany this system as well. Growth on New Year’s Day (Saturday) probably only arrives in the mid-20s in Denver. As always, stay tuned to 9NEWS for the latest updates on this, as total forecasts and overall forecast are likely to adjust over the next few days. RELATED: Snow continues to hit the top spot and there are more to come SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe weather https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com/article/weather/weather-colorado/new-years-snowstorm-drop-6-of-snow-denver/73-8ed30fad-2e42-4c3d-b445-58aa5c362bcc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos