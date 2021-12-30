COVID-19 infections in Waterloo region rise after Christmas, 517 new ones reported Wednesday





The Waterloo region public health reported 517 new infections Wednesday setting a new record so far in the community. The previous record was set just the day before, with 387 cases. Public Health did not publish daily figures for December 25, 26 and 27, but the total for the three days was 917 cases. The permanent seven-day average, which mitigates overnight case increases, is now 379 cases per day. It was also a record day in the province. Ontario reported a new pandemic level of 10,436 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, slightly exceeding the previous record set on Christmas day. Active cases of the region The public health unit reported 274 new active cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the Waterloo region to 2,496. No new deaths were reported Wednesday and the number of people in the hospital rose by one, to 24. The number of eruptions has dropped by one, according to public health. Others include: One in a collection environment, with three occasions.

One at Grand River Hospital, Freeport campus. The number of cases was not reported.

One at Trinity Village Long-Term Care Home, with four cases.

One at Chartwell Elora Long-Term Care Home, with four cases.

One at Lanark Heights Long-Term Care Home, with 21 cases (9 on staff).

17 in schools across the Waterloo region, with 64 cases combined. Some school explosions were discovered during the holidays but were not reported until after the holiday weekend. Some of these blasts were declared over on Wednesday. The region has also changed the way it reports outbreaks in the workplace. As of December 22, only high-priority, high-risk job outbreaks are reported in the daily data box provided by public health. Third dose vaccine clinic next week A one-week vaccination clinic will be offered from January 2 to 8, for people to receive third doses. The clinic will have Red Cross staff, said a press release from the Waterloo Region Public Health. Regional chairwoman Karen Redman said 1,400 appointments “would not be possible” without the support of the Red Cross as well as the provincial government. In an update on December 17, the director of vaccine services in the region said that to meet the need posed by the Omicron variant, public health would need to vaccinate 20,000 people a day. “The most we’ve ever done is 10,000 a day once in July,” Vickie Murray told the conference. “It feels like an almost impossible task.” Currently 120,000 people in the region have secured the third dose. The pop-up clinic will be held at 99 Regina St. S. in Waterloo. Meetings are required.

