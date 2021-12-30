Nova Scotia Parents Unsure of Back to School Plan Amid COVID-19 Wave

Nova Scotia’s decision to send children back to public schools in the midst of the Omicron COVID-19 wave has been met with mixed reactions from parents across the province.

Education Minister Becky Druhan announced Tuesday that the holiday break will be extended by a few days until Jan. 10 to allow families extra time to monitor COVID-19 symptoms and book appointments for vaccines.

Druhan said he would also give schools time to ensure classrooms are safe by removing extra furniture to allow more space and ensuring staff are updated with the latest Public Health protocols.

Some parents think students should not go back to class yet, while others support the government plan.

Cindy Robichaud said she would have no problem sending her 14-year-old daughter to Bayview Community School in Chester, NS.

“School is a controlled environment”

She said she feels comfortable with the protection measures the government is imposing, including disguising and not allowing non-essential visitors.

“School is a controlled environment, so I will know who she is with and we know who the children she is with, the teachers and the staff,” Robicaud said, noting that her daughter has been vaccinated twice.

Robichaud said if people feel safe enough to go out to grocery stores or go shopping, they should feel safe sending their children to school.

She added that she has full confidence in Public Health.

“If they did not think it was safe for the children to go back to school, they would not let the children go back,” she said.

Amy Grace is not so convinced.

‘Blind flight’

Grace, whose six-year-old daughter attends Basinview Elementary School in Bedford, NS, said she is concerned about the lack of tracking contacts in ongoing school cases.

“It was a kind of protector of my decision-making skills, so I could send it to school and take into account what I realized was happening in my community,” Grace said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

“Now we are flying blind at this point.”

Grace said she was also concerned by Strang’s comments about how COVID-19 symptoms are generally mild in children. She said that although this may be true, it does not take into account the family members of the child.

“There is an 83-year-old in the family who is quite close to us and so should I not look at our support system? This is a difficult decision to see,” Grace said, adding that her daughter has only one dose of vaccine. .

Grace said she will keep her child out of school for the time being, but realizes that other families cannot make the same choice so easily.

She said there should be more options for people who do not feel comfortable returning their children to school and thinks the government’s approach is “one size fits all”.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of Nova Scotia, poses a question at a COVID-19 conference in Halifax on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. (Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press)

Strang said during the conference on Tuesday that the best place for students is school, but he understands that some parents will not agree with the decision.

“I know this change will be difficult, but it is the right way forward,” he said.

“None of this is easy and COVID has not been easy, but our basic point, we have always said, is we have to balance the constraints with the impact of the constraints.”

He also noted that the negative impacts of the absence of children and young people in school are substantial, proven and “should play a key factor”. Schools have remained open for most of the pandemic.

Will be distributed with three masks

Nova Scotia has been gripped by an increase in new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, with 689 new cases reported on December 23rd. On Wednesday, 24 people were hospitalized with the virus.

When the lessons resume, the province says there will be no major assemblies or events and a strict group will be implemented.

All staff and students will be given a three-layer mask and all students will be advised to wear them or an equivalent.

The province plans to distribute faster tests to students, based on the availability of supplies from the federal government. More information will be given to families in the week of January 4th.

Strang said vaccinating children and anyone who qualifies for a booster is an important protection for children, adding that about 40 percent of qualified 5-11 year olds in the province have not received the first vaccine.