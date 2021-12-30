Veteran Ross Taylor will retire from international cricket





WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Veteran batsman from New Zealand Ross Taylor says he will retire from international cricket after the current domestic season. The second test against Bangladesh next month, in which he is likely to equal Daniel Vettoris’s record of 112 tests for New Zealand, will be his last. Taylor will not play in the Black Caps test series against South Africa in February, but will play a one-day international series against Australia in Australia in February and against the Netherlands at home in late March and early April. The fourth ODI against the Netherlands in the Hamilton town of Taylors on April 4 will be his last match for New Zealand. It has been a wonderful journey and I feel extremely fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have been, Taylor said in a statement Thursday. It was a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things have to end and time is right for me. Taylor will retire as New Zealand’s top scorer in one-day international tests and matches. He has 7,584 test runs and 19 centuries, second only to current captain Kane Williamson, and 8,581 runs in ODI, ahead of Stephen Fleming (8,007). His 21st Century ODI is also a New Zealand record. Taylor made his test debut against South Africa in 2008 and played his first 233 ODIs against the West Indies in 2006. He also played 102 Twenty 20 internationals, becoming the first player to play more than 100 games. for New Zealand in all three formats. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Taylor is undoubtedly one of the country’s biggest players. Ross has always been an extremely respected member of the squad and was grateful for his contribution to the “Black Hat” during an outstanding career, Stead said. His skills and temperament as a batsman have been world class and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes about his longevity and professionalism. Williamson also praised his long-time partner’s achievements in hitting. Ross has been at the core of the team for so long and can be extremely proud to have brought the game to this place in a better place, Williamson said. He is a world class player, our best stick player for such a long period of time and personally it was a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him in all formats. We shared some beautiful moments together recently in the final of the World Test Championship, which was definitely really special. New Zealand beat India by eight steps in the test championship final in June. ___ More AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

