Surgeon Hamilton, Niagara area heritage volunteer and transmitter named in the Order of Canada

A surgeon from Hamilton, a narrator from Niagara-on-the-Lake and a heritage conservation volunteer from Thorold have been appointed to the Order of Canada.

The award is among the country’s top honors, given to those “who make outstanding contributions to the nation,” according to the Governor-General of Canada’s website.

The Governor-General makes appointments on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on the Order of Canada.

The three local nominees were among 135 people announced Wednesday by Governor General Mary Simon.

Former Senator Murray Sinclai and novelist Yann Martel were also named as escorts, the highest of the three honorary levels, followed by officers and members.

The usual ceremony did not take place on Wednesday and is expected to be held later at Rideau Hall.

Dr. Mehran Anvari of Hamilton

Mehran Anvari, a staff surgeon specializing in minimally invasive techniques in St. Louis. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, was named an Order of Canada officer. He is among 38 other new officers this year.

“Anvari is one of the pioneers in the field of robotic surgery by initiating a robotics program at McMaster University since 1996,” the university said in a statement. Web page.

“Anvari is known for his work in the field of telerobotic surgery, becoming the first person in the world to perform a series of remote operations on patients in Canada’s remote northern community.”

McMaster professor Mehran Anvari demonstrates the machine used to detect the early stages of breast cancer. (CBC)

In addition to founding and running numerous organizations, Anvari has been teaching laparoscopic bariatric procedures for over 10 years in Canada and internationally.

The university website says he has won numerous awards including the McMaster Innovator of the Year in 2009, the ORION Leadership Award in 2010 and the Order of Ontario.

He also won the Ottawa Gold Medal of Distinction and the Diamond Award for Technology Innovation for his work with telerobotics.

Duff Roman and Niagara-on-the-Lake

Duff Romanis best known for his time with CHUM-FM and his executive roles in the Canadian music industry. He was appointed as a member of the Order of Canada.

Roman grew up in Saskatchewan before moving to Toronto. His nickname on the broadcast included David Mostoway and Digger Dave before staying with Duff Roman.

He also launched Roman Records after opening Brave New World, a live music club in Toronto’s Yorkville neighborhood.

GO: Duff Roman receives the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award

Duff Roman Receives Special Walt Grealis Achievement Award | Gala Dinner and Awards Juno 2019 Duff Roman has been awarded the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award at the 2019 Juno Dinner and Awards. 12:01

Roman won the Walt Grealis 2019 Special Achievement Award for his continued contribution to the music industry.

In onePress releaseAnnouncing the award, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences previously called Roman “a pioneer and pioneer” in the Canadian music industry, with his contributions lasting over 60 years.

“From his early days as a radio presenter, his time with Roman Records and his long career with CHUM-FM to his executive roles in the industry and co-founder of FACTOR, Roman has been a key figure in the development of countless Canadian artists. , “is read. release.

He now resides in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Pamela Minns of Thorold

Pamela Minns, 92, was named a Member of the Order of Canada. She was secretary of Heritage Thorold for 30 years.

She was born in Bermuda before growing up in Thorold.

She has worked at Domtar Specialty Fine Papers for nearly 30 years, she said, before retiring and joining the inheritance committee on the recommendation of a friend.

“I saw the wisdom in saving our past,” Minns told CBC Hamilton.

She said Thoroldused to be an industrial city, but then the city tried to turn it into a tourist destination, marketing the Welland Canal, cycling and heritage.

Thorold now has more than 50 designated heritage sites, despite having only about 18,000 inhabitants.

Pamela Minns has won numerous awards for her volunteerism. (Submitted by Michael Minns)

Minns has won numerous awards for her involvement, including an award for Women’s Day 2016 from The Women In Niagara and the Niagara Chamber of Commerce.

orPress release in relation to award states Minn helped identify and maintain numerous buildings such as the former Thorold Post Office and the former historic LG Lorriman’s Thorold School. She also helped improve Front Road.

Minns said she is shocked by the victory of the Order of Canada, comparing it to an Oscar.

“When you work for something you love, you do not do it to get an award, but it is always good when people understand what you have done,” she said.

“If you have something you really believe in and can represent, please go for it.”