Toronto planning for Auxiliary and Firefighting staff shortages due to Omicron

Toronto has a plan to address potential staff shortages of essential staff, including paramedics and firefighters, caused by the increase in COVID-19 numbers.

In a news release Tuesday, the city said it will reorganize some of its employees to ensure essential services and ongoing vaccination efforts continue to function smoothly.

The move is part of a plan to address potential staff shortages as more people are forced to stay home, isolating themselves against the Omicron variant.

“We know this variant is causing shortages across sectors and organizations as it spreads,” said city manager Chris Murray. “We are deploying our Toronto Outstanding Public Service to focus on ensuring the maintenance of essential and critical services.”

The plan means Toronto Fire Services will also be sent out for more calls that would normally be attended by paramedics. Paramedics are expected to spend more time in emergency rooms to help with staff shortages, so firefighters will be deployed on calls where no patients or injuries have been identified.

The plan also includes reallocating other services such as dental service staff to Toronto Public Health, which will be relocated to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

This is not the first time the city has redeployed staff in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Many employees were previously reassigned to similar roles in 2020 and that experience is likely to facilitate the transition this time around, the city says.

In addition to the redistribution plan, most of the city’s non-essential services will also be relocated to remote canals as of Jan. 4, according to the announcement.

However, some essential services will continue to operate in person, including marriage licenses, court services, and the distribution of COVID-19 rapid control kits to some businesses.

The announcement also explained that the city will expand the use of rapid antigen testing to include services such as police, fire, paramedics, water and public health. Previously the city used only rapid tests, as taught, in long-term care and childcare facilities.