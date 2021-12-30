Minnesota teen gets worldwide life-saving recognition at McDonald’s drive-thru





From national news interviews to international fan mailings, the family of 15-year-old Sydney Raley says her life has changed forever.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn Sydney Raley is back at work, serving customers in the street window at McDonald’s Eden Prairie. But now, the 15-year-old is aware that her actions in that window could have an international impact. “Even two weeks ago no one noticed me,” said Raley. “It feels surreal. It seems to me like Peter Parker can be said to be a good reference.” Raley’s quick journey to superhero status was the one that came with global recognition. Less than two weeks later, on Dec. 19, Raley spotted a client drowning in a piece of chicken outside her window. The teenager literally jumped into action, stepping out the window, warning those nearby to call the authorities, and performing the Heimlich maneuver with the help of another client. When Eden Prairie police arrived, they gave her $ 100 for the good deed. After KARE 11 first shared the story of Sydney on December 20, the national news media came on the phone. RELATED: Teenager Edina goes through McDonald’s car to rescue drowned client “Last week or so, it was definitely out of the norm,” she said. “I had to accept calls from interviewers from USA Sot AND NY Post when I was in school, so I had to get out of class. I had children approaching me in the hall and saying, ‘hey, I saw you on the news!’ On Wednesday, Raley received a $ 250 check from Eden Prairie McDonalds owner / operator Paul Ostergaard and a large basket filled with cakes from the corporate office in Denver. Ostergaard read a note praising Raley for her courage. “Honestly, it still feels like a dream,” Raley said of the acquaintance. “I never thought Id would get a letter from the corporate office in Denver. I never thought I would get a good bag and a check from the company. I thought I would just work here for a job on time. partial and just get some money, but all of this has turned into something that is really amazing and I can not thank people enough for that. “ Raley started getting fan posts from all over the US and even other countries. On Wednesday, Ostergaard presented her with the mail that had arrived at the store. Raley’s parents say this whirlpool of excitement is showing them how much good there is in humanity. “It has been so exciting for Sydney to get all the praise and recognition,” said Sydney’s mother, Stephanie. “But I think the most important thing for our whole family to see all the kindness from foreigners around the world and the US, through video comments, through postcards sent to the store, is simply incredible and to warm the heart. to see how kind and generous people are. “ Sadly I was not able to attend in person as I am still in good shape … but I am excited to be working on another story (albeit at a distance !!) of #SunshineSydney Raley when @McDonalds the corporation is giving her a much deserved recognition !!! tuned for @ kare11 at 5! pic.twitter.com/fjJlOZP0jQ – Eva Andersen – KARE 11 News (@ EvaKare11) December 29, 2021 Raley says she hopes her story can encourage more restaurants and jobs in general to train their employees with Red Cross first aid training. “I want to try and encourage restaurants and general work facilities to all be certified by the Red Cross, so that in an emergency, people know what to do and this kind of story will be common,” he said. she. She also wants everyone to know that, when properly trained, they are able to take steps to save the day as she did. “It does not matter what your gender is, it does not matter what your race is, anyone is able to help everyone,” she said. “In an emergency situation, you need good people who know what to do to get up.” Raley, who wants to be an animator and character artist, wants to use the prize money to open her own online store where she will sell her art. RELATED: Kids learn global holiday traditions in subway start program

