Adoption of Roku Ups Audio Partner and International Expansion – Media Play News





Erik Gruenwedel Roku on December 29 announced new growth and international expansion of its “Roku TV Ready Certification” program. Designed to simplify home theater, the Roku TV Ready program enables third-party A / V and consumer electronics companies to upgrade their audio products to support seamless configuration, remote operation and easier access to home theater settings on screen when connected to a Roku TV. New partners added in 2021 included Element, JVC, Pheanoo and Philips, with Polk Audio and Westinghouse joining in early 2022. Existing Roku TV Ready partners include Bose, Hisense, TCL America North and Sound United, the parent company for Denon, Definitive Technology and Polk Audio. Furthermore, the program was expanded internationally with partners launching in the UK, Canada and Mexico. Sign up HERE for FREEMedia Play NewsDaily newsletter! For partners, the Roku TV Ready program includes an easy-to-implement software development kit (SDK) and test materials for quick integration. In addition to Roku TV Ready, Roku also offers a wireless audio tape reference design for companies looking to offer high-performance wireless home theater on TV. “Whether you are an audio tape maker interested in providing your customers with a relaxed home theater experience or want to integrate Rokus wireless audio technology, [we] make it easy to use by manufacturers [our] technology, “said Mark Ely, VP of product strategy, at Roku, in a statement. Related Posts Roku, Walmart partner for Black Friday offers Roku November 14 announced a limited edition on Roku TV and the $ 18 Roku SE player that will be sold exclusively at Walmart for Black Friday on November 29th. The promotion coincides with the offers of a Roku Streaming Stick + $ 29.99, Roku Ultra $ 49.99…

