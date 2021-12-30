Russia closes another prominent human rights group linked to Memorial International

Russia’s Human Rights Memorial Center has been ordered closed by a Moscow court, a day after its sister organization, Russia’s oldest human rights group, was forced to close.

The Center for Human Rights maintains a list of individuals it classifies as political prisoners, including Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The list includes Jehovah’s Witnesses and Muslims convicted of terrorism, who Memorial says were victims of “unsubstantiated allegations based on fabricated evidence because of their religious affiliation.”

“Pozor! Pozor!” (Shame! Shame!) Memorial supporters sang outside the court, wrapped up against a temperature of -12 degrees Celsius.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva said Russian courts had decided to “disband two of Russia’s most respected human rights groups and further weaken the country’s declining human rights community.” .

“We call on the Russian authorities to protect and support the people and organizations working to advance human rights throughout the Russian Federation,” he added.

State prosecutors had said the Center’s work justified terrorism and extremism, something she denied.

The Memorial Human Rights Center is the sister organization of the International Memorial. ( AP: Alexander Zemlianichenko )

They had also accused him of failing to systematically label his content as that of a “foreign agent” an official designation bearing the derogatory connotations of the Soviet era given to him in 2014.

There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin, which says it does not interfere in court decisions.

The center operates a network of offices throughout the Muslim-majority region of the North Caucasus, where it has documented rights abuses in countries such as Chechnya and provided legal and practical assistance to victims.

Those offices will have to close if the Center does not win an appeal.

Anna Dobrovolskaya, the executive director of the Center, said outside the court that the authorities seemed determined to purge all human rights groups, starting with the Memorial.

Rights group work “disturbed someone”

“We can not say that this was a complete surprise for us,” she said.

“There was a sense that the space (for rights work) is shrinking. A lot of people will be really upset when they see these events and a lot of people will write about the beginning of medieval and dark times.”

Memorial International was ordered closed by Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday. ( Reuters: Evgenia Novozhenina )

She said the decision would have a chilling effect on other rights activists.

“Obviously our job had become very hard and it bothered someone.”

The ruling, like the Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday to close Memorial International, famous for its chronicle and keeping alive the memory of the crimes of the Stalin era, was condemned by international rights groups.

“Within two days, Russian courts dealt a blow to one or two human rights movements in Russia,” Rachel Denber of the New York-based Human Rights Watch wrote on Twitter.

“Almost exactly 30 years after the end of the Soviet era, the authorities are setting new, repressive boundaries for what can be said about the past and what can be said and done about abuse in Russia today.”

The legal attack closed a year in which Navalny, the Kremlin’s main critic, was jailed, his movement banned and many of his associates forced to flee.

Moscow says it is simply curbing extremism and protecting Russia from malicious foreign influence.

Critics say Vladimir Putin, in power as president or prime minister since 1999, and opposed to the West for everything from Ukraine to Syria, is turning back time to the Soviet era, when all dissent was suppressed.

The memorial was established in the last years of the Soviet Union and initially investigated the crimes of the Soviet period, but later also began to investigate the abuses of modern days.

An out-of-court supporter, who gave only his first name, Yegor, said the decision by the Memorial Human Rights Center was “terrible” for the Russian people.

“It was a really useful organization that defended the rights of innocent people who were being persecuted for their beliefs,” he said.

“There has to be an opposition, people with different views. This is what the principles of political competition are about.”

