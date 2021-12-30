The cold that broke the record in western Canada

Much of Western Canada remains below one extreme cold weather warning Wednesday thanks to an Arctic air flow that has included BC, Alberta and parts of Saskatchewan in cold temperatures for days.

In Alberta, where temperatures dropped to -55 C with cold winds earlier this week, 26 of the province’s 34 regions were under an extreme cold weather warning.

Seven daily minimum temperature data was broken Tuesday in the province, the coldest of which was recorded in Vegreville, Alta., east of Edmonton. The new record of -44.6 C surpassed the record of -42.8 C set in 1968. Another record of -42.1 C was also set at Edmonton International Airport, surpassing the previous record of -37.8 C established in 1992.

In Calgary, where temperatures dropped to -30 C with the cold wind on Wednesday morning, peacekeepers were attacked by force the removal of a group of people from an LRT station. However, city shelters say they have more than enough space for those experiencing homelessness to take shelter from the cold.

Much of Saskatchewan was also under an extreme cold weather warning on Wednesday, including the cities of Regina and Saskatoon. Some regions of Manitoba were also given extreme cold warnings.

In BC, some regions were under extremely cold weather warnings and snowfall warnings. According to Environment Canada, Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast, South Bay Islands and Vancouver Island can all see five to 10 inches of snow from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

This comes after the cold days that broke records in some parts of Metro Vancouver.

Metro Vancouver also remains under an Arctic exit warning that saw temperatures close to -20 C in some areas. No temperature records were broken at BC on Tuesday, but 42 were broken between Sunday and Monday.

BC FIGHTS IN COLD WORKS AFTER EXTREME YEAR

The cold break has created some problems in the province, which usually experiences milder winters.

Some regions near Coquitlam, BC, say their road crews have been out 24/7 since before Christmas when rapid temperatures arrived and it initially started to snow. Despite efforts to clear snow and ice, road conditions have been blamed for several accidents, as drivers are reminded to slow down and prepare for longer trips.

Some COVID-19 testing centers have also been closed thanks to the unusual weather. Vancouver Coastal Health said Tuesday that the test sites at St. Vincent and Vancouver International Airport will be closed until further notice. Some of Fraser Health’s testing and immunization centers in Burnaby, Coquitlam, Langley and Surrey have also reduced services due to the weather.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver on Wednesday that its crews have been called in for a total of 50 reports of freezing or hypothermia in a period of only four days and 67 calls in the last eight days.

This last period of extreme weather comes after a year of unprecedented weather events in BC

In late June, the south BC faced a deadly heat wave driven by a heat cube, a strong high-pressure ridge that trapped warm air beneath it for days.

More than 1,000 daily temperature records were broken over 11 days, including 100 above 40 C, according to Environment Canada. According to the BC Applicants Service, at least 595 people died of heat-related complications.

The heat wave was marked by what Environment Canada called a Death Valley moment in Lytton, BC, when temperatures reached a new Canadian record of 49.6 C. Days later, a fire broke out. 90 percent of the city, killing two people and displacing 1,200 others.

The province then saw 86,000 square miles burned by 1,610 fires throughout the summer, causing about 50,000 evacuations and a state of emergency across the province.

Then, on November 13, the first of seven atmospheric rivers descended to the south coast of BC, where massive amounts of rain, combined with already wet conditions created a flood.

Record floods, which still have a major impact on Canada’s supply chain, are likely to be the most devastating and costly weather disaster in Canadian history, according to Environment Canada.

When it comes to the cold, a bit of relief is expected for BC and Alberta by the end of the week. Vancouver will have a maximum temperature of 0 degrees Celsius on Thursday. On Saturday temperatures will rise to -7 degrees Celsius and 1 degree Celsius in Edmonton and Calgary.

However, temperatures are expected to drop in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, to -37 C in Regina and -38 C in Saskatoon on Wednesday night.