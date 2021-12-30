Braid: Inflation will be a key political challenge for Alberta in 2022

Article content
Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley expects inflation and the state of health care to be major Alberta issues in 2022. Just about every other provincial politician agrees with her.
All over Canada, health care itself is becoming a COVID-19 long-haul patient. It will take months and even years for systems to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
One of COVIDs collateral symptoms is inflation, which is now challenging families, businesses and even the Flames event center project.
Many factors are involved in the new conflict between the city and the Flames owners. But everyone knows rising prices and supply-chain challenges will be serious impediments to big projects in 2022, even though some inflation was considered in the revised agreement in the summer.
The real victims, though, are regular families just trying to pay rising bills at a time of general economic uncertainty.
Nationally, inflation ran at 4.7 per cent in 2021. Transportation rose 10 per cent, gasoline 43.6 per cent, shelter 4.8 per cent, and food 4.4 per cent.
Meat jumped eight per cent. Prices rose in all eight categories most commonly tracked.
The Bank of Canada doesnt expect inflation to be chronic over the long term and predicts it will moderate in 2022. Alberta has seen some easing in November and December.
But Notley and Premier Jason Kenney both acknowledge that Albertans will need some form of direct government help in the new year.
The premier pledges a people strategy to help those left behind after losing jobs to the pandemic.
He also says the government is prepared in principle to protect people from rising gas and electricity prices.
Notley demands stronger and more direct government action.
Oil prices are going up and thats great, she said in a recent year-end interview.
This has for the moment helped the (fiscal) situation of the government of Alberta, but its a bit of a jobless recovery and certainly Albertans are not feeling it.
Higher oil and gas revenues lopped $ 12.4 billion off the projected deficit for the current fiscal year.
Notley says: What people are seeing is that their insurance rates are skyrocketing, their utility rates are skyrocketing. . . tuitions are skyrocketing.
School fees and municipal taxes are rising. Provincial income taxes are creeping up because of the UCPs decision to de-index.
Kenney himself has railed publicly in the past against de-indexing. Its a stealth tax hike that costs people more by ignoring inflation.
But the UCP, hungry for revenue, de-indexed provincial income tax with their first budget in October 2019.
This is one inflationary pressure the government could quickly ease by re-indexing in the budget expected in February. Recent gains in revenue from energy and some taxes gives them wiggle room to do this.
Costs are just going up across the board, Notley says.
Some of these things the government has agency over, some the province doesnt. But they could certainly help with the things they do.
The NDP would do the very thing we have a record of having done in the past, which was put a cap on electricity, and we would put a cap on the insurance industry.
She says the UCP was so enamored of the insurance company lobbyists that they bought the story that car insurance needs to rise by up to 20 per cent for some people.
This means that many families can afford to insure a second vehicle. We would put the insurance cap back in place.
The insurance industry should not be running government policy on this.
And it is possible to control utility prices we already did it.
One wild card in this picture is the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
If the pandemic persists, supply problems are likely to linger and fuel still more inflation. Albertas rising cost of living could well carry over to 2023 as a major election issue.
