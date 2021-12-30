Efforts to upgrade COVID Alert application stalls for provinces by interest – National

In the early days of the pandemic, before anyone got their first vaccine, the federal government COVID Alert application was promoted as an important tool the country could use to help combat the spread of the virus.

“This is literally a tool in your pocket to fight this virus,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in November 2020.

“Download the COVID Alert app. It’s easy. It’s free. It will help you do your part to protect your friends and loved ones,” he said in October 2020.

But the app never seemed to find its base as part of the anti-COVID-19 arsenal that Canadians were prepared to adopt. Although more than 6.7 million of Canada’s 30 million smartphones have the app installed, new data from Global News show that usage has dropped significantly by 2021.

The story goes down the ad

Global News has also learned that the federal government’s efforts to build some new functionalities were abandoned largely because the necessary provincial partners shrugged their shoulders in disinterest in the idea of ​​using any resource to improve the app.

















0:53

Coronavirus: Trudeau begs young people to download the COVID Alert app





Coronavirus: Trudeau begs young people to download the COVID Alert app November 27, 2020



That said, at least one provincial health minister said it was Ottawa that dropped the application.

“The federal government dropped the COVID Alert app some time ago, a few months before Christmas actually.” Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie told reporters Wednesday during a phone call to Zoom. And yet, in an e-mail sent to Global News on December 17, a Health Canada spokesman said the federal government was “maintaining and monitoring the service.”

The premise of the application was a relatively simple. When people are next to each other, their phones will exchange and record anonymous number codes, so that if a person using the app ever gets COVID-19, an alert can be sent to any phone that has registered that it was next to that phone and telephone. the owner can take appropriate health measures.

The story goes down the ad

To be able to send an alarm, an infected user must obtain a special code once from a provincial health authority.

But British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon and Nunavut never signed, often citing technical difficulties.

However, the federal government spent a lot to promote its use. Health Canada said this month it had spent about $ 12.6 million on TV, radio and online advertising since April. Add about $ 3.5 million used for app development as well as previous marketing expenses and the total cost of the app is $ 20 million.

Read more: The cost of the COVID Alert application feeds $ 20 million, but the results did not meet expectations, say new data

With advertising spending, app usage seemed to have strengthened.

In April 2021, 6,800 app users entered the code once to tell their app they were infected. This, in turn, caused 35,000 notifications to be sent to other users that they had been in close contact with an infected person.

Trends Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of aiding Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing girls

Hundreds of doctors sign letter urging Ford government to keep Ontario schools open

But in November, the last month for which Health Canada provided data to Global News, only 869 infected users entered their code once, which in turn generated 11,000 notifications.

However, before those numbers dropped in the early spring, Health Canada thought of building some new functionality for the app, which it hoped would do two things: help curb the spread of the virus and improve app retrieval.

The story goes down the ad

“The discussion was: we have this application – how can we maximize its functionality? How can we use this app to really support the overall public health response? ” said Carole Piovesan, co-chair of Advisory Board of the COVID-19 Exposure Notice application, a group of health, technology and privacy experts gathered to provide external advice to Health Canada about the app. Piovesan is the partner and founder of INQ Law, a Toronto-based firm that specializes in cyber security, data protection and privacy issues.

















2:02

Why are so few Canadians using the COVID-19 alarm app?





Why are so few Canadians using the COVID-19 alarm app? October 2, 2020



The new feature proposed in the spring included integrating the app with a QR code scanner. The idea would be that restaurants, theaters, arenas or any other public place would display a QR code at the entrance. An Alert app user will scan that QR code after logging in.

Subsequently, if a COVID-19 outbreak was ever associated with that site, an individual who had been to that site could be alerted anonymously and, once again, take appropriate health measures.

The story goes down the ad

Privacy advocates thought this would be a significant improvement over the ad hoc system used by many restaurants, for example, in which they would ask each customer for a name and a phone number.

“Going to a restaurant or shop where they ask for your contact information for the purpose of tracking contacts and then finding yourself revealing your name and phone number to anyone standing next to you,” Piovesan said. “While with the QR code, you can scan it and it would be a very quiet and privacy way to document some of your information somewhere – at least the fact that you entered it.”

Read more: 20 million Canadians still do not have full access to the COVID Alert application. Why?

Earlier this month, the federal government released the results of some public opinion polls he commissioned from Ottawa-based Earnscliffe Strategy consultancy to see how the public can respond to the idea of ​​QR code scanning.

Earnscliffe, who was paid about $ 75,000 for consulting work, created a series of polls in which it found that about 60 percent of the country supported the idea of ​​adding QR code scans to the app. Nearly half – 48 per cent – said such a feature would increase their use of the app and as many – 49 per cent – thought it would help curb the spread of the virus.

The story goes down the ad

















1:38

Canada’s COVID Alert app is ‘completely useless’ now: health expert





Canada’s COVID Alert app is ‘completely useless’ now: health expert 17 March 2021



Armed with the Earnscliffe study, which was produced around mid-summer, Health Canada approached the provinces to see if they were interested, but learned that the provinces did not think much about the idea, and so the idea was rejected. A Health Canada spokesman said earlier this month that, at this time, no additional features are being considered for the COVID Alert app. And Ottawa has no plans to renew negotiations to bring to use the application provinces and territories that have never been signed.

Piovesan, for her part, remains an advocate of the application – and its ongoing development.

“It is not the only tool and it has never been presented as the only tool or the main tool in the list of public health tools, but it is definitely something that can be used and can be very effective,” she said. “But we have to look at the life cycle and make sure people are mastering it.”

The story goes down the ad

For now, the COVID Alert application continues. It has been weeks since Trudeau or any federal official promoted or mentioned its use. The TV advertising campaign is over. And the advisory council, which met 15 times from August 2020 until early this spring, has not met since May 26th.

But since December 6, the app has been downloaded 6,784,430 times, each downloading a signal from someone, his lawyers hope they are willing to use the smartphone as a shield against the spread of COVID-19.