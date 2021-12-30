International
Efforts to upgrade COVID Alert application stalls for provinces by interest – National
In the early days of the pandemic, before anyone got their first vaccine, the federal government COVID Alert application was promoted as an important tool the country could use to help combat the spread of the virus.
“This is literally a tool in your pocket to fight this virus,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in November 2020.
“Download the COVID Alert app. It’s easy. It’s free. It will help you do your part to protect your friends and loved ones,” he said in October 2020.
But the app never seemed to find its base as part of the anti-COVID-19 arsenal that Canadians were prepared to adopt. Although more than 6.7 million of Canada’s 30 million smartphones have the app installed, new data from Global News show that usage has dropped significantly by 2021.
Global News has also learned that the federal government’s efforts to build some new functionalities were abandoned largely because the necessary provincial partners shrugged their shoulders in disinterest in the idea of using any resource to improve the app.
Coronavirus: Trudeau begs young people to download the COVID Alert app
That said, at least one provincial health minister said it was Ottawa that dropped the application.
“The federal government dropped the COVID Alert app some time ago, a few months before Christmas actually.” Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie told reporters Wednesday during a phone call to Zoom. And yet, in an e-mail sent to Global News on December 17, a Health Canada spokesman said the federal government was “maintaining and monitoring the service.”
The premise of the application was a relatively simple. When people are next to each other, their phones will exchange and record anonymous number codes, so that if a person using the app ever gets COVID-19, an alert can be sent to any phone that has registered that it was next to that phone and telephone. the owner can take appropriate health measures.
To be able to send an alarm, an infected user must obtain a special code once from a provincial health authority.
But British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon and Nunavut never signed, often citing technical difficulties.
However, the federal government spent a lot to promote its use. Health Canada said this month it had spent about $ 12.6 million on TV, radio and online advertising since April. Add about $ 3.5 million used for app development as well as previous marketing expenses and the total cost of the app is $ 20 million.
Read more:
The cost of the COVID Alert application feeds $ 20 million, but the results did not meet expectations, say new data
With advertising spending, app usage seemed to have strengthened.
In April 2021, 6,800 app users entered the code once to tell their app they were infected. This, in turn, caused 35,000 notifications to be sent to other users that they had been in close contact with an infected person.
Trends
Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of aiding Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing girls
Hundreds of doctors sign letter urging Ford government to keep Ontario schools open
But in November, the last month for which Health Canada provided data to Global News, only 869 infected users entered their code once, which in turn generated 11,000 notifications.
However, before those numbers dropped in the early spring, Health Canada thought of building some new functionality for the app, which it hoped would do two things: help curb the spread of the virus and improve app retrieval.
“The discussion was: we have this application – how can we maximize its functionality? How can we use this app to really support the overall public health response? ” said Carole Piovesan, co-chair of Advisory Board of the COVID-19 Exposure Notice application, a group of health, technology and privacy experts gathered to provide external advice to Health Canada about the app. Piovesan is the partner and founder of INQ Law, a Toronto-based firm that specializes in cyber security, data protection and privacy issues.
Why are so few Canadians using the COVID-19 alarm app?
The new feature proposed in the spring included integrating the app with a QR code scanner. The idea would be that restaurants, theaters, arenas or any other public place would display a QR code at the entrance. An Alert app user will scan that QR code after logging in.
Subsequently, if a COVID-19 outbreak was ever associated with that site, an individual who had been to that site could be alerted anonymously and, once again, take appropriate health measures.
Privacy advocates thought this would be a significant improvement over the ad hoc system used by many restaurants, for example, in which they would ask each customer for a name and a phone number.
“Going to a restaurant or shop where they ask for your contact information for the purpose of tracking contacts and then finding yourself revealing your name and phone number to anyone standing next to you,” Piovesan said. “While with the QR code, you can scan it and it would be a very quiet and privacy way to document some of your information somewhere – at least the fact that you entered it.”
Read more:
20 million Canadians still do not have full access to the COVID Alert application. Why?
Earlier this month, the federal government released the results of some public opinion polls he commissioned from Ottawa-based Earnscliffe Strategy consultancy to see how the public can respond to the idea of QR code scanning.
Earnscliffe, who was paid about $ 75,000 for consulting work, created a series of polls in which it found that about 60 percent of the country supported the idea of adding QR code scans to the app. Nearly half – 48 per cent – said such a feature would increase their use of the app and as many – 49 per cent – thought it would help curb the spread of the virus.
Canada’s COVID Alert app is ‘completely useless’ now: health expert
Armed with the Earnscliffe study, which was produced around mid-summer, Health Canada approached the provinces to see if they were interested, but learned that the provinces did not think much about the idea, and so the idea was rejected. A Health Canada spokesman said earlier this month that, at this time, no additional features are being considered for the COVID Alert app. And Ottawa has no plans to renew negotiations to bring to use the application provinces and territories that have never been signed.
Piovesan, for her part, remains an advocate of the application – and its ongoing development.
“It is not the only tool and it has never been presented as the only tool or the main tool in the list of public health tools, but it is definitely something that can be used and can be very effective,” she said. “But we have to look at the life cycle and make sure people are mastering it.”
For now, the COVID Alert application continues. It has been weeks since Trudeau or any federal official promoted or mentioned its use. The TV advertising campaign is over. And the advisory council, which met 15 times from August 2020 until early this spring, has not met since May 26th.
But since December 6, the app has been downloaded 6,784,430 times, each downloading a signal from someone, his lawyers hope they are willing to use the smartphone as a shield against the spread of COVID-19.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8478550/attempts-improve-covid-alert-stall-lack-of-interest-provinces/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]