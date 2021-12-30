Hospitals in England sought to require up to 4,000 emergency beds Covid | NHS

Hospitals have been asked to identify locations for up to 4,000 emergency beds to deal with a potential wave of admissions to Omicron in England, as cases reached a record 183,000.

On Wednesday, more than 10,000 patients were hospitalized with Covid, a figure not reached since March.

NHS England confirmed it was creating new small-scale Nightingale facilities with up to 100 beds each in eight hospitals across the country. The health service said it had asked faiths to identify empty spaces to accommodate beds in places such as gyms or learning areas. NHS managers are aiming to create up to 4,000 beds as extra capacity if needed, with work in the first installment, in temporary structures, starting this week.

A number of large temporary hospitals, called Nightingales, were built in the exhibition halls in the first wave of the pandemic, but dismantled without being used to capacity.

The new approach will require new capacities to be built on hospital premises to make it easier for staff to move between new and old locations and to keep patients closer to diagnostics and emergency care. The first places will be in Preston, Leeds, Birmingham, Leicester, Stevenage, St Georges in London, Ashford and Bristol. There are currently almost 90,000 acute and general adult beds available in England, with about 90% occupancy on 19 December.

The announcement came after new data showed there were 10,462 people in hospital in England with Covid as of Wednesday, though it is still unclear how many have been admitted with the disease and how many are there for another reason, while being tested positive.

The number of patients on mechanical ventilation has remained fairly stable in recent weeks and has even declined since November. On Wednesday the number of reported deaths was 57.

Boris Johnson returned from his Christmas vacation in Checkers on Wednesday with a visit to a vaccine center to encourage people to get their booster injections, saying that up to 90% of people in intensive care had not taken the dose third. He said people should celebrate New Year’s Eve, but urged them to be careful and take tests.

The Prime Minister also warned that the Omicron continues to cause real problems even though it was significantly milder than the Delta variant.

The NHS has urged people to have a fun new year, stressing research from the National Center for Audit and Intensive Care Research (ICNARC) who found that at the beginning of last month about three out of five patients in London intensive care units had not received a medication, a figure he said was on the rise.

Prof Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said the health service hoped to never use growth beds, but added: Given the high rate of Covid-19 infections and increased hospital admissions, the NHS is now on a par with war.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, also said that it was absolutely right to prepare for all the scenarios and increase the capacity.

With the government still concerned about the possibility that the high number of Omicron cases could defeat the NHS, Johnson is stopping to shorten Covid’s isolation period to five days for those without symptoms.

The Prime Minister is under pressure to reduce the UK’s isolation period again, as the US decided to halve it for those without symptoms from five to 10 days as long as they wear the mask in public.

The UK reduced the quarantine period from 10 to seven days last week if people turn out to be negative from the influx, but some other countries around the world are now looking to go further.

Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at the University of Oxford and government adviser on life sciences, has shown support for a shorter period of isolation if supported by downstream data.

A source number 10 said everything was kept under review but insisted there were no immediate plans to review the quarantine period again so soon.

Some conservative supporters urged the government to consider a move similar to the US. Andrew Bridgen urged Johnson to reduce his period of isolation, saying the biggest threat to the NHS was forced absences due to isolation.

David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, said a five-day isolation period followed by a side-flow test seemed sensitive to Omicron’s cases. If Americans are doing it, the question is why we are not doing it, not why we should, he said.

Davis also called on the government to ensure that there are sufficient doses of therapies like Paxlovid that can reduce the risk of hospitalization in severe Covid cases and improve data on how many people are hospitalized due to coronavirus, in the country. to have another condition. while tested positive for the virus.

Lee Anderson, a Conservative supporter in 2019, said all options should be looked at to get people back to work faster. Another MP added that isolation could be a bigger issue than the current illness and they would support a review at least.

Chloe Smith, Minister for People with Disabilities, Health and Labor, said Wednesday that there were no current plans in England to change the isolation period. She told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday: Of course, we’ve actually only recently reduced it from 10 to seven, and we want to see that we want to make sure it ‘s working the way we believe it should. Therefore we think the current period is appropriate, so we have no plans to change it further.

NHS managers have said they are just as concerned about the impact on staff care of staff shortages by people who need to be isolated as they are about increasing admissions from Covid.

NHS Chief Executive Officer Chris Hopson said the effect of more social mixing over Christmas was yet to come. He told BBC Breakfast: “We are now seeing a significant increase in the level of staff shortages, and many of our chief executives are saying that they think this may be a bigger problem and a bigger challenge for them. than necessarily the number. of people coming and in need of treatment because of Covid.

In response to the new Nightingale locations, Hopson said it should be fair that it is not a pity to make these preparations now, but stressed the difficulty of their staff.

Given the other pressures on the NHS and the current level of staff shortages, staffing in this capacity would be a major challenge, he said. But co-location in existing hospital locations maximizes the NHS ability to meet that challenge.