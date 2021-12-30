Russian court closes Memorial Human Rights Center, a day after sister group orders closure





The center was accused of numerous violations of the law of “foreign agents” of Russia and “justification of terrorism and extremism” in its publications, a lawyer for the organization, Ilya Novikov, told CNN.

The ruling comes a day after Russia’s Supreme Court ruled closes its sister group International Memorial. Novikov said they would launch an appeal.

“It is a very expected decision after yesterday’s decision [decision of the Supreme Court to shut down Memorial International]. “We had no illusions about today’s hearing,” Novikov told CNN by telephone from the court.

“But it is essential that those persecutions did not discourage people and Ithink will not make people stop their human rights work. The legal person can be liquidated, but the work remains and the people remain.

Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Marie Struthers, called the decision “heartless” in a statement issued Wednesday. “The heartless closure of the Russian authorities of the Memorial Human Rights Center, an organization that has helped thousands of individuals in times of crisis at home and abroad for 30 years, represents another blow to Russian civil society movement after years of relentless attacks. . ” said Struthers, who criticized the “false allegations” against the organization. “These false accusations serve as a pretext to silence dissent and block people from being able to come together to defend human rights and they should be removed immediately,” she added. Struthers said the decision “is in line with the broader model of repression aimed at outlawing Russian civil society networks” and insisted the decision “should be overturned immediately”. The Memorial Center for Human Rights and Memorial International are separate legal entities. The first focuses on oppression in modern Russia, while the second works to expose the abuses and atrocities of the Stalinist era. The decisions continue to evacuate Russian civil society organizations, which have gradually fallen victim to Putin’s authoritarian regime. Human rights groups and advocates for democracy have come under increasing attack in recent years. Thousands of protesters were arrested earlier this year for participating in several demonstrations in support of Alexey Navalny, Putin’s most prominent political opponent in the country. Demonstrations during the first months of 2021 were met with a severe crackdown by police, including widespread arrests and an alleged disproportionate use of force. But experts worry that the closure of the Memorial could be a worse vanguard for any group that opposes the Kremlin. “It is difficult to overestimate the urgency of ensuring that the two Memorial entities can continue their crucial work to protect human rights,” several human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, wrote in a letter to openly published in early December. “The memorial is at the heart of Russian civil society, and by targeting it, the authorities hope to destroy Russian civil society in general.” In a statement issued Wednesday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it expressed deep regret over the court rulings. “These actions dismantle two of the most respected human rights groups in Russia and further weaken the country’s diminished human rights community,” he said. The UN stressed that the legitimate voices of civil society should not be stigmatized, including the use of the term “foreign agent”. She concluded her statement by urging “Russian authorities to protect and support people and organizations working to advance human rights throughout the Russian Federation.”

CNN’s Joshua Berlinger contributed to this report.

