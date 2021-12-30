Wednesday 8:59 am: WHO: COVID global cases rose 11% last week, omicron risk high | News, Sports, Work





BERLIN (AP) – The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases registered worldwide increased by 11 percent last week compared to last week, with the largest increase on the American continent. Profit followed a gradual increase since October. The UN health agency said in its weekly epidemiological report released late Tuesday that there were about 4.99 million newly reported cases worldwide from December 20-26. Europe accounted for more than half of the total, at 2.84 million, although this reached only an increase of 3 percent compared to last week. It also had the highest infection rate of any region, with 304.6 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The WHO said new cases in America rose 39 percent to nearly 1.48 million, and the region had the second-highest infection rate with 144.4 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The US alone saw more than 1.18 million cases, a 34 percent increase. New cases reported in Africa rose 7 percent to nearly 275,000. The agency said “The overall risk regarding the new variant … omicron remains very high.” It is quoted there “solid evidence” that there is a growing advantage over the delta variant, which remains dominant in parts of the world. He noted that a decrease in the incidence of cases has been seen in South Africa and that early data from that country, the UK and Denmark suggest a reduced risk of omicron hospitalization. But he said more data is needed “to understand clinical signs of severity including oxygen use, mechanical ventilation and death, and how severity may be affected by vaccination and / or prior infection.” The WHO said the number of newly reported deaths worldwide last week had dropped 4 percent to 44,680. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

