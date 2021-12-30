The Sabca Morocco plant will build PC-12 components in 2022





Pilatus Aircraft plans to take over its first PC-12 components manufactured in Morocco at the end of next year under an agreement with international aerospace specialist Sabca that is relocating some aerostructure work to a new plant in Casablanca. In August, Pilatus had signed an agreement with Sabca, which has a presence in Morocco in addition to Belgium, covering the production of PC-12 body, wings and flight controls, including the installation of electrical wiring. Sabca, which will deliver components to Pilatus’s final assembly line in Stans, Switzerland, expects to deliver the first Casablanca-produced pipe and wing structure by the end of 2022. It is investing more than 180 million dirhams ($ 19 million) on a new 16,000 m2 (172,000 sq-ft) Plant that will house the PC-12 aerospace assembly line in the Nouaceur region. The plant should initially generate 100 new jobs, in the hope that it will grow over time. Sabca is collaborating with the Aeronautical Commerce Institute on training resources for the PC-12 program. Noting her background in metal and composite aerostructures, Sabca CEO Thibauld Jongen said the deal “marks the beginning of cooperation between Pilatus and Sabca” and added, “This selection by Pilatus underscores our knowledge and competition in the region.” . Moulay Hafid Elalamy, the Moroccan minister of industry, trade and the green and digital economy, meanwhile, had called the partnership a major step in advancing Morocco’s airspace ecosystem.

