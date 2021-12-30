DVIDS – News – US Navy ships stop $ 4 million worth of heroin with International Task Force





Two US Navy vessels seized 385 kilograms of heroin worth about $ 4 million from a stateless fishing vessel in transit in the Arabian Sea on December 27. U.S. Coast Guard personnel aboard the USS Tempest (PC 2) and USS Typhoon (PC 5) detected the illegal shipment while conducting a check-up of the boarding flag in accordance with customary international law. The confiscated drugs were destroyed at sea by US forces. Coastal patrol vessels operated as part of an international task force called the Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, which has stepped up regional patrols to locate and disrupt illegal maritime activity. The CTF 150 is one of three task forces under the Combined Naval Forces. The latest seizure is a demonstration that the CTF 150 and certain surface and air vehicles are ready to conduct stop operations 365 days a year, said New Zealand Royal Navy Captain Brendon Clark, commander of the CTF 150. In 2021, the CTF 150 seized more than $ 193 million worth of illegal drugs (at regional wholesale prices) during offshore narcotics operations. This is a total value higher than the amount of drugs that the working group stopped in the previous four years together. This ban highlights the extraordinary work of our ships and sailors and serves as a reminder of the value of putting naval forces forward on stage and readiness, said Lt. Cmdr. Jordan Bradford, commanding officer of the Typhoons from Ocean Springs, Mississippi. International Naval Forces operating in support of CTF 150 regularly conduct maritime security and counter-terrorism operations at sea outside the Arabian Gulf to deter criminal and terrorist organizations and their related illegal activities, including the movement of personnel, weapons , narcotics and coal. These efforts help ensure legitimate transit transit transport in the region without non-state threats. We were able to execute this prohibition safely and accurately thanks to the tireless efforts of all involved, said Lt. Cmdr. Matt Intoccia, a native of Collegeville, Pennsylvania and Tempest commanding officer. I am proud of our collective contribution to regional stability and look forward to more opportunities for operational success. The U.S. Navy released the stateless fishing boat and nine of its crew members, who identified themselves as Iranian nationals after seizing the drugs. The Combined Naval Forces are the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. The organization comprises 34 countries and is headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Central Naval Command and U.S. 5th Fleet. Date of receipt: 27.12.2021 Posting Date: 30.12.2021 01:05 Story ID: 412124 Location: DETI ARAB Web Images: 33 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN



This work, US Navy ships stop $ 4 million worth of heroin with the International Task Force, nga NAVCENT Public Relations, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/412124/us-navy-ships-interdict-heroin-worth-4-million-with-international-task-force The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

