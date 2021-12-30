Donald C. Baker | News, Sports, Work

International
Donald C. Baker, 95, of Martinsburg, died suddenly on Christmas Eve 2021 at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Roaring Spring. Don was born in Altoona, the son of Sam and Ethel (Mierly) Baker. He lived an ordinary life in an extraordinary way!
He attended Crawford Elementary, a one-room school in Sinking Valley for grades 1 through 8. In second grade, Don was hit by a first grader named Mary Pearl Parks. He knew she would be his wife, even though she did not care much for him at the time!
After graduating from Altoona High School in 1944, Don joined the Navy until his honorable dismissal after World War II.
On his first out of the house, he went to visit the Navy in full Navy uniform. She was walking in her lane without makeup and curly hair. When their eyes met, he opened his arms and then she ran towards him and gave him a hug that lasted more than 74 years. On June 25, 1948, Don married the love of his life, Mary Pearl Parks “Back” with whom four sons were born: Robin, Todd, Kurt and Britt.
Of his many works, he is best known for being Altoona Mirror Chief Photographer for many years. He designed and built Pleasure Island Golf in Lakemont Park, as well as both homes where they lived over the years. He worked behind the scenes with Robin and his wife, Ruth, at the Altoona Film Center and State College.
Some highlights of Don’s life were beach vacations with family, wintering in Florida and numerous trips, including over 50 cruises, trips and living on his boat.
Don leaves behind his 74-year-old wife, Mary; and bride, Ruth, both from Homewood in Martinsburg; sons, Todd (Sherri) of Hollidaysburg, Kurt (Vicky) of Berryville, Va. and Britt (Sue) of Altoona; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
His eldest son, Robin, sadly preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
