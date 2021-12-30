International
Edmonton Artists and an Academician Appointed to the Order of Canada
A composer from Edmonton, a sculptor and an academic were selected to receive one of the country’s highest honors on Wednesday.
John Estacio, Barbara Paterson and Roman Petryshyn were among 135 nominees in the Order of Canada, announced Wednesday by Governor General Mary Simon.
Recipients are DESCRIBED as individuals who have made an exemplary contribution to the nation. The list includes philanthropic contributors, community organizers, industry leaders, academics, artists and more.
Roman Petryshyn has worked to make multiculturalism a part of leading Canadian society.
It began in the early 1960s with the prospect of a bilingual nation, which prompted Petryshy to argue that Canada was more diverse than just French and English speakers.
His work continued in the 1980s at Edmonton College, now known as MacEwan University. He was instrumental in informing the Center for Resources and Development of Ukraine (URDC) where he worked until his retirement in 2015.
He spent much of his time working on projects that sought to strengthen the bonds and connections between people and places that the work he says is still relevant today.
“This is a much better solution than polarization, conflict, racism or xenophobia and all the negative approaches that have been tried by different people even in Canadian history,” he said.
He continues to sit on the board at the URDC and works with the Canada Ukraine Foundation.
Barbara Paterson is a visual artist whose sculptures can be seen in many prominent places.
Her statues commemorating the Five Famous, a group of subsequent Canadian women that included Emily Murphy and Nellie McClung, can be seen at Parliament Hill and at the Olympic Plaza in Calgary.
Composer John Estaciohas has called Alberta at home since the 1990s. He has worked with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and the Calgary Philharmonic.
His first completed work, Filumena, was performed in both cities and his career has continued to grow from there.
“There is this ambition and this need to create and build, do things and tell stories,” Estacio said.
“There was room. There was room for me and other artists to do what they wanted to do and make it perform or exhibit and I think that ‘s what impressed me most about Alberta. There’ s room. to do things here. “
He says support for the arts from the general public also continues to foster growth and innovation in the arts in Alberta
“During the pandemic, performances have dwindled in the number of people who can sit in the theater, but they are being sold. People have this desire and need to be in a community and listen to music, watch ballet and listen to concerts.”
He is developing a new project with Calgary Opera and his work continues to be seen across Canada and around the world.
Two other Albertans on the list are both from Calgary: Navjeet Singh Dhillon, known for his business and philanthropic endeavors, and oncologist Dr. Barry Bultz.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an investment ceremony will be scheduled and held at a later date.
