Deep freeze lands in southern Manitoba with extreme cold warnings





Extreme cold warnings have swept across much of southern Manitoba with the arrival of a cold Arctic air mass that has already shaken across Alberta and Saskatchewan. Warnings are now in place as far north as the Grand Rapids near the northern part of Lake Winnipeg and as far south as the international border. And strong cold temperatures are expected to continue throughout the rest of 2021, Environment Canadas said in an alarm Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop more than 10 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages across southern Manitoba. Low overnight levels falling to 30, along with light winds, are also projected to bring wind cooling values ​​of 40 or lower in some cases across the region, the weather agency said. Even the maximum of the day will be very cold, with wind cooling values ​​close to or lower than 30 in many places, which will make freezing within a few minutes a constant danger. The dangerous cold will last until the weekend, but more seasonal winter temperatures should return to the region early next week. Nearly half of southern Manitoba, along with Alberta and parts of British Columbia and Saskatchewan, are under extreme cold warnings, says Environment Canada. (Riley Laychuk / CBC) In Winnipeg, the maximum for Wednesday is forecast to be 26 C with a cold wind of 42. According to Environment Canada, the temperature will continue to drop until Thursday with 31 degrees Celsius in the afternoon and with a cold wind of 44. The normal daytime temperature for this time of year is 13 C, but Winnipeg will not see this for a while. Even when things lighten up a bit from the start of next week, the heights are still expected to be around 18 C or 19 C. Outdoor safety If you need to go outside during the extreme cold, dress warmly by wearing layers that you can remove if you overheat, says Environment Canada, adding that the outer layer should be windproof. The weather agency also urged people to observe cold-related symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches and weakness, numbness and discoloration of the fingers and toes. Outdoor workers should take regular breaks to warm up and pets should not be left outside if it is too cold for their owners to stay outside on their own, Environment Canada said. Cold weather has also led to long waits of about an hour for service from CAA Manitoba, which averaged 98 calls per hour Wednesday morning. About 40 percent of those calls were battery-related. The company is prioritizing calls from people stranded on the side of the road before it reaches people whose cars are blocked at home, a spokesman said.

