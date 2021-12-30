The US calls on China and Hong Kong to release Stand News staff





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday led the international condemnation of the recent closure of a pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong, saying it undermined the reputation of the China-run financial center.

By silencing the independent media, the PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong’s credibility and stability, Blinken said, referring to the People’s Republic of China. A secure government that is not afraid of the truth embraces the free press. Police in Hong Kong, where Beijing has stepped up control, stormed the offices of Stand News on Wednesday, seizing phones, computers and documents and taking its editor-in-chief. Stand News later said it was immediately suspending operations. Journalism is not rebellion, Blinken said. We call on the PRC and Hong Kong authorities to stop targeting Hong Kong’s free and independent media and to release immediately those journalists and media executives who have been unjustly arrested and charged. Deeply concerned by the closure of Stand News and related arrests in Hong Kong. The sure government that is not afraid of the truth embraces a free press. We call on the Hong Kong authorities to stop targeting independent media and to release detainees unjustly. – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 30, 2021

Hong Kong has long served as a major financial hub and a regional hub for international media, but China’s growing austerity has brought a chill. China enacted a draconian security law after massive and sometimes violent protests against violations by Beijing, which had promised to allow a special system when Britain returned the colony to the mainland in 1997. In June, authorities closed another critical branch, Apple Daily, after its assets were seized under national security law. International noise The latest arrests were under a British colonial-era conspiracy law to publish rebellious publications, with police accusing Stand News of articles and blog posts inciting hatred against the Hong Kong government. Among those arrested were editor-in-chief Patrick Lam and Hong Kong pop star Denise Ho, a board member who resigned in June. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also denounced the arrests including Ho, who was born in Hong Kong but grew up in Canada. We are deeply concerned by the arrests in Hong Kong of current and former Stand News board and staff members, including Canadian citizen and activist Denise Ho, Joly said. European Union spokesman Peter Stano wrote earlier on Twitter that the raids and arrests marked a further deterioration of #PressFreedom in the city. The Society of Professional Journalists, an American group that promotes free expression and ethical standards, expressed solidarity with Stand News. “We call on the Hong Kong government to abide by the 1997 treaty and end the persecution of journalists who do what free and independent journalists should do, holding public figures accountable … @DKubiske e @SPJ_IC https://t.co/9mESCjdjXQ Association of Professional Journalists (@spj_tweets) December 30, 2021 The SPJ stands with our courageous colleagues in Hong Kong who continue to believe in the right of news organizations to be free from government control, said Dan Kubiske, co-chair of the international community of groups. The United States has already imposed sanctions on Hong Kong leaders and restricted the status of separate territories in U.S. regulations in hopes of changing Beijing’s behavior. China’s attack on Hong Kong is one of a series of issues that has drawn harsh criticism from the US and sparked tensions among the world’s largest economies. Washington has led a diplomatic boycott of the coming Winter Olympics in Beijing for what it considers genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uighur people. The United States has also accused China of unfair trade policies and endangering security through its safe movements in the disputed South China Sea and East China Sea. (AFP)

