Hong Kong pro-democracy Stand News closes after UN-Germany-condemned police raids

Police send 200 officers to raid Stand News

Seven arrested for the criminal offenses of “publications for insurrection”.

Stand News was the most prominent pro-democracy publication of the left

Germany and UN condemn attack on press freedom

The Secretary-General says that journalism can not be a tool against security

HONG KONG, Dec 29 (Reuters) – Pro-democracy media in Hong Kong Stand News closed on Wednesday after police raided its office, froze its assets and arrested senior staff for suspected “insurgent publishing” in the crackdown. latest to the city media. .

The raid raises more concerns about press freedom in the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise that its freedoms, including a free press, would be protected.

The police action sparked censorship by Germany and the UN Office of Human Rights, which said it was alarmed by the “extremely rapid closure of civic space and exits for Hong Kong civil society to speak out.” freely “.

Stand News, created in 2014 as a non-profit organization, was the most prominent pro-democracy publication left in Hong Kong after a national security investigation this year led to the closure of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Apple Daily tabloid.

“Stand News is now halting operations,” the Facebook post said, adding that all employees had been laid off.

Rebellion is not among the acts listed under a comprehensive national security law enacted by Beijing in June 2020 that punishes terrorism, cooperation with foreign forces, overthrow, and secession with possible life imprisonment.

But recent court rulings have enabled the authorities to use the powers conferred by the new legislation to enact rarely used colonial-era laws covering rebellion.

Steve Li, head of the police national security department, told reporters that Stand News had published news and comments inciting hatred against the authorities.

He said some of the articles said the protesters disappeared during the city’s 2019 pro-democracy riots or were sexually harassed, which he called “actually unfounded” and “malicious”. Li also said some articles falsely claimed that the Communist Party extended its powers through the city’s independent courts or called for foreign sanctions.

Li did not specify the exact items. Reuters has not independently reviewed any Stand News article.

Lee said police seized assets worth HK 61 million ($ 7.82 million) as well as computers, telephones and journalistic materials, and that he did not rule out further arrests.

“We are not targeting journalists. We are targeting national security breaches,” Li said.

Police said 200 officers searched the Stand News office and three men and four women, aged 34-73, were arrested on suspicion of “conspiracy to publish rebel publications”.

Police did not identify them, but media reported that four former Stand News board members were arrested – former Democratic lawmaker Margaret Ng, pop singer Denise Ho, Chow Tat-chi and Christine Fang – as well as former editor-in-chief Chung Pui- kuen and act. editor-in-chief Patrick Lam.

Chung’s wife, Chan Pui-man, formerly with the Apple Daily, was arrested again in jail, media said.

Reuters could not contact the detainees or their legal representatives.

Ronson Chan, deputy editor-in-chief of Stand News and head of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), was not among those arrested, but said police confiscated his computer, mobile phone, tablet, press card and data. banking during a check on his home.

“Stand News has always reported news professionally,” Chan told reporters.

Police have been spotted outside the Stand News office building after six people were arrested “for conspiracy to publish a rebel publication” according to the Hong Kong Police National Security Department in Hong Kong, China, December 29, 2021. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu Read more

Hong Kong’s chief secretary, John Lee, told reporters he supported the police action.

“Anyone who tries to use the work of the media as a means to pursue their political goal or other interests that oppose the law, especially acts that endanger national security, they are the evil element that undermines the freedom of the press,” Lee said.

‘OPEN ATTACK’

Germany condemned the arrests.

“From our point of view, events again illustrate that there is a continuing erosion of pluralism, freedom of thought and freedom of the press in Hong Kong – especially since this national security law went into effect,” said a foreign ministry spokesman. .

“From our point of view it is very clear that critical journalism should not be questioned in general,” she added.

The UN rights office said it was “alarmed by the continuing crackdown on civil space” in Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong … is bound by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and has a legal obligation to respect the rights to freedom of information, expression and association, as well as to guarantee a fair trial,” he said. a statement to Reuters in Geneva.

“We are witnessing an extremely rapid closure of civic space and outflows for Hong Kong civil society to speak and express themselves freely.”

Steven Butler, Asia program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said the arrests were an “open attack on press freedom already damaged in Hong Kong.”

Authorities say the national security law has restored order after the often violent pro-democracy, anti-China riots in 2019. Critics say the legislation has placed the financial center on an authoritarian path by extinguishing dissent.

In June, hundreds of police officers raided the Apple Daily, arresting executives suspected of “secretly collaborating with a foreign country.” The newspaper closed immediately after.

On Tuesday, prosecutors filed an additional indictment for “rebel publications” against Lait and six other former Apple Daily employees.

The Stand News Charter declared independence and a commitment to uphold “democracy, human rights, the rule of law and justice”.

Following the Apple Daily raid, Stand News said it would stop accepting donations from readers and removed comments from its platform to protect supporters, authors and editorial staff, adding that “speech crimes” had come to Hong Kong. .

This year, the government has also launched a major overhaul of public broadcaster RTHK, while authorities have said they are reviewing “fake news” legislation.

The HKJA said it was “deeply concerned that police have consistently arrested senior members of the media” and checked newsrooms.

($ 1 = $ 7.7960 Hong Kong)

