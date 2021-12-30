Records and honors a lot, while Ross Taylor seeks time for international career

New Zealand’s home test series against Bangladesh will be Ross Taylor’s last, with his right hand bowed to international cricket after “One Day International” against Australia and the Netherlands.

The 37-year-old announced the news today via Twitter.

Today I am announcing my withdrawal from international cricket at the end of the summer at home, two more tests against Bangladesh and six games against Australia and the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of tremendous support. It has been an honor to represent my country # 234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021

Taylor has been a stepping stone to the New Zealand squad since making his international debut in 2006, and is currently New Zealand’s most prolific goal scorer in Test (7584) and ODI (8591) cricket. Taylor’s 18,074 in all three international formats is also a record for his country.

The first player from any country to make 100 international appearances in all three formats, Taylor’s career ended at Lord’s earlier this year, marking victories in the final victory of the New Zealand World Test Championship.

It has been a wonderful journey and I feel extremely fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have done, Taylor said.

It was a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way.

But all good things have to end and time is right for me.

I want to thank my family, friends and all those who have helped me get to this point.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was the first to praise his team-mate’s career.

Ross has been at the center of the team for so long and can be extremely proud to have brought the game to this place in a better place.

He is a world class player, our best stick player for such a long period of time and personally it was a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him in all formats.

We shared some pretty nice moments together recently in the final of the World Test Championship, which was definitely really special.

As an old player and a team leader, he has been a fantastic support person to me, especially out there on the pitch being able to leverage his experience.

Coach Gary Stead continued the homage, praising Taylor’s cricket service in New Zealand.

Ross has always been an extremely respected member of the team and was grateful for his contribution to the Black Caps during an outstanding career.

His skills and temperament as a batsman have been world class and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes about his longevity and professionalism.

His experience has held the arm in countless cases and his capture record speaks for itself. There is no doubt he would miss him when he left.

Seeing him scoring victories at Southampton to help win our first ICC World Title is a moment I will never forget and I am sure it is the same for many of the fans.

Taylor continues to train in preparation for New Zealand’s summer home start, and remains focused on appearing for his squad and finishing with a high level.

There will be plenty of time for more praise and reflection later in the season – but for now I want all my energy and focus to be on preparing and performing for the Black Caps this summer.