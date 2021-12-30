The entrance door to the Old Parliament House burned down for the second time as protests in Canberra continue

The front entrance of the Old Parliament has been burned for the second week in a row as protests continue outside the building.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, ACT Fire and Rescue received reports of a fire in the Old Parliament House during an ongoing protest

The front of the building caught fire last week in a similar manner, forcing the historic building to close

Authorities say the building was not damaged from the inside and no one was seriously injured in the blaze

A line of police officers evacuated the demonstrators from the building as the doors began to burn.

After the flames were extinguished, several dozen protesters continued to confront police officers and the media.

Crowds began gathering last week ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, ​​which was established on Australia Day in 1972.

However, ABC was told that the protesters were not affiliated with the embassy.

The old House of Parliament now houses the Museum of Australian Democracy, which was forced to close last week due to a previous fire.

It remains unclear how today’s fire started, though last week’s fire started when a group of people lit a ceremonial fire near the doors.

The flames from today’s fire had reached the roof line of the building when emergency crews arrived around 11:30 p.m.

There is no damage from the fire inside the Old House of Parliament, authorities say

Police keeps protesters from entering the old parliament as it burns. ( Supplied: Dave White )

Superintendent Sam Evans of ACT Fire and Rescue said ACT Fire Rescue received fire notices at 11:36 a.m. with many 000 calls and an automated fire alarm system in place.

“Upon arriving at the front façade of the building being well lit, fire control was achieved within 15 to 20 minutes,” he said.

“There was no fire expansion inside the structure, although the sprinkler installation system inside the building was activated.

“There is water and smoke damage inside the structure, but there is no fire damage inside the structure. It has been confined to the front facade of the building.”

Andrew Harper from the Australian Museum of Democracy said the damage to the building will be assessed in the coming days and the building will be reopened to the public as soon as possible.

“We will do a cleanup in the coming days and assess the damage and we will be closed for some time,” he said.

“As soon as we can, we will be open again and share this iconic building with the public.”

Firefighters clear the fire-damaged entrance to the Old House of Parliament. ( AAP: Lukas Coch )

Mr. Harpersaid’s safety was the number one concern as the fire was brought under control, but clearing is likely to be a more tedious process.

“Of course, our main concern is safety and that is what we are dealing with today, but then we will go to the building recovery and care for it as soon as we can,” he said.

“Most of the fire was in the front and the water is in that front of the building, so there are areas that we think will be quite good and there are other areas that we would be concerned about controlling as soon as possible. to be able to.

“The front doors are the original 1927 entrance doors, so they are an iconic part of the building. I don’t know yet if they will be saved or not.”

Commander Linda Champion from the Australian Federal Police said the fire probably started during a smoking ceremony conducted by the protesters, of which the police were aware and had approved it to happen.

“There was a small smoking ceremony and this is something we had agreed on with many members attending every day as part of a peaceful protest,” she said.

“Then it got a little out of control and then when the ACT police went to respond, then it got a lot worse.”

Minister condemns ‘criminal harm’

Ben Morton, who as Special Minister of State is in charge of the historic building, denounced the actions that led to the fire.

He issued a statement regarding the fire, saying “criminal damage has no place in our democracy”.

“Our democratic success is based on the principles of freedom, respect, justice and equality of opportunity,” Mr Morton said.

“No system of government is perfect. In our democracy, the freedom to protest peacefully is what we can and should celebrate.”

Morton said that while all Australians had the right to peaceful protest, the alleged actions taken by the protesters would overturn the message that the peaceful protesters were trying to send.

“Today’s actions in the Old Parliament were not peaceful,” he said.

“The resulting damage undermines the message that peaceful protesters seek to convey.”

Morton thanked firefighters for handling the fire and said the government would expect criminal actions to be properly resolved by the justice system.

“It is the government’s expectation that all illegal activities will be dealt with by the police and the courts to the fullest extent possible,” he said.

“I thank the first responders. They should not put themselves in danger of dealing with fire.”

Morton also confirmed that all damage will be repaired and the historic building will be fully restored to its original condition.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr also condemned the alleged acts of the protesters, saying he was disappointed by the damage to the heritage list building.