“It has been an honor”: Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket

New Zealand veteran bartender Ross Taylor says he will retire from international cricket after the current domestic season.

The second test against Bangladesh next month, in which he is likely to equal Daniel Vettor’s record of 112 tests for New Zealand, will be his last.

Taylor will not play in the Black Caps test series against South Africa in February, but will play the one-day international series against Australia in Australia in February and against the Netherlands at home in late March and early April.

The fourth ODI against the Netherlands in the city of Taylor, Hamilton, on April 4 will be his last match for New Zealand.

“It has been a wonderful journey and I feel extremely fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have done,” Taylor said in a statement Thursday.

“It was a privilege to play with and against some of the great players in the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. “But all good things must come to an end and the time is right for me.”

Today I am announcing my withdrawal from international cricket at the end of the summer at home, two more tests against Bangladesh and six games against Australia and the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of tremendous support. It has been an honor to represent my country # 234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021

Taylor will retire as New Zealand’s top scorer in one-day international tests and matches. He has 7,584 test runs and 19 centuries, second only to current captain Kane Williamson, and 8,581 runs in ODI, ahead of Stephen Fleming (8,007). His 21st Century ODI is also a New Zealand record.

Taylor made his test debut against South Africa in 2008 and played his first 233 ODIs against the West Indies in 2006. He also played 102 Twenty 20 internationals, becoming the first player to play more than 100 games. for New Zealand in all three formats.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Taylor is unquestionably one of the country’s biggest players.

“Ross has always been an extremely respected member of the team and we are grateful for his contribution to the Black Hat during an extraordinary career,” said Stead.

“His skills and temperament as a batsman have been world class and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes about his longevity and professionalism.”

Williamson also praised his long-time partner’s achievements in hitting.

“Ross has been at the center of the team for so long and he can be extremely proud to have brought the game to this place in a better place,” Williamson said.

“He is a world-class player, our best stick player for such a long period of time and personally it has been a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him in all formats.

“We shared some pretty good moments together, most recently the World Cup final of the Test, which was definitely very special.”

New Zealand beat India by eight steps in the test championship final in June.