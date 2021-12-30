Deliveries to Afghanistan: Russia calls Taliban new restrictions on women ‘pure nonsense’ as international community reacts – JURIST

Law students and lawyers in Afghanistan are submitting reports to JURIST on the situation there after the Taliban took power. Here, a staff correspondent for JURIST in Kabul reports on the international community’s reactions to the Taliban’s new restrictions on women’s daily lives. For reasons of privacy and security, we are bearing his name. The text has been edited only to respect the author’s voice.

The Taliban-led Afghan government issued a new religious code a few days ago imposing severe restrictions on the daily lives of women that has drawn criticism and condemnation from the international community, including rival world powers, Russia and the US. .

These restrictions included banning women from traveling more than 45 miles (approximately 72 km) without a male companion or without wearing a hijab. Also, public and private transport workers have been instructed to take action whenever they encounter women who do not comply with these prohibitions.

Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, called the Taliban’s new restrictions “pure folly” and said they needed to be changed. In an interview with a Russian news agency, Kabulov said Taliban restrictions on bearded men and women’s freedom of movement were common in some provinces near Kabul even during the early days of the second Taliban regime. He went on to warn that such actions would not benefit the Taliban and should be curtailed.

US Vice President Kamala Harris there are also expressed concern for the welfare of Afghan women and girls living under Taliban rule. Responding to Harris, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi stated that the Taliban are committed to respecting all the rights of Afghan citizens and implicitly urged Harris not to use the internal affairs and civil rights of the Afghan people as a tool politics.

Meanwhile the US Secretary of State Antony Blink Wednesday announced appointments of Rina Amir as Special Envoy for Women, Girls and Human Rights in Afghanistan, and Stephenie Foster as Senior Advisor on Women and Girls’s Affairs within the Department of State’s Afghanistan Coordination Effort Coordinator (CARE) team:

Two highly qualified and respected leaders will advance the State Department’s vital work to support Afghan women, girls, and human rights: Special Envoy Rina Amiri and Senior Advisor Stephenie Foster. They bring decades of public policy, diplomatic and advocacy experience to the Department… As Special Envoy, [Amiri] will work on issues of critical importance to me, this US administration and national security: the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women, girls and other populations at risk in all their diversity… The important work of the envoy special Amiris will be complemented by contributions from Stephenie Foster…[whose] diverse public and private sector experiences, including in the Department, and its passion for advancing the security and equality of women and girls will help advance CARE’s relocation and full-time relocation efforts on behalf of allies our Afghans and their families.

Women and girls in Afghanistan are bearing the brunt of the humanitarian crisis since the withdrawal of US troops from the country in August. of International Rescue Committee (IRC) ranks Afghanistan last among 170 countries regarding women’s rights, while the UN noted that women and girls have faced greater barriers to education, employment and community participation since the Taliban took power.