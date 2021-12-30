International
Deliveries to Afghanistan: Russia calls Taliban new restrictions on women ‘pure nonsense’ as international community reacts – JURIST
Law students and lawyers in Afghanistan are submitting reports to JURIST on the situation there after the Taliban took power. Here, a staff correspondent for JURIST in Kabul reports on the international community’s reactions to the Taliban’s new restrictions on women’s daily lives. For reasons of privacy and security, we are bearing his name. The text has been edited only to respect the author’s voice.
The Taliban-led Afghan government issued a new religious code a few days ago imposing severe restrictions on the daily lives of women that has drawn criticism and condemnation from the international community, including rival world powers, Russia and the US. .
These restrictions included banning women from traveling more than 45 miles (approximately 72 km) without a male companion or without wearing a hijab. Also, public and private transport workers have been instructed to take action whenever they encounter women who do not comply with these prohibitions.
Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, called the Taliban’s new restrictions “pure folly” and said they needed to be changed. In an interview with a Russian news agency, Kabulov said Taliban restrictions on bearded men and women’s freedom of movement were common in some provinces near Kabul even during the early days of the second Taliban regime. He went on to warn that such actions would not benefit the Taliban and should be curtailed.
US Vice President Kamala Harris there are also expressed concern for the welfare of Afghan women and girls living under Taliban rule. Responding to Harris, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi stated that the Taliban are committed to respecting all the rights of Afghan citizens and implicitly urged Harris not to use the internal affairs and civil rights of the Afghan people as a tool politics.
Meanwhile the US Secretary of State Antony Blink Wednesday announced appointments of Rina Amir as Special Envoy for Women, Girls and Human Rights in Afghanistan, and Stephenie Foster as Senior Advisor on Women and Girls’s Affairs within the Department of State’s Afghanistan Coordination Effort Coordinator (CARE) team:
Two highly qualified and respected leaders will advance the State Department’s vital work to support Afghan women, girls, and human rights: Special Envoy Rina Amiri and Senior Advisor Stephenie Foster. They bring decades of public policy, diplomatic and advocacy experience to the Department… As Special Envoy, [Amiri] will work on issues of critical importance to me, this US administration and national security: the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women, girls and other populations at risk in all their diversity… The important work of the envoy special Amiris will be complemented by contributions from Stephenie Foster…[whose] diverse public and private sector experiences, including in the Department, and its passion for advancing the security and equality of women and girls will help advance CARE’s relocation and full-time relocation efforts on behalf of allies our Afghans and their families.
Women and girls in Afghanistan are bearing the brunt of the humanitarian crisis since the withdrawal of US troops from the country in August. of International Rescue Committee (IRC) ranks Afghanistan last among 170 countries regarding women’s rights, while the UN noted that women and girls have faced greater barriers to education, employment and community participation since the Taliban took power.
Sources
2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2021/12/afghanistan-dispatches-russia-labels-talibans-new-restrictions-on-women-pure-stupidity-as-international-community-reacts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]