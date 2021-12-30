Oakland International Airport Receives $ 15 Million from Infrastructure Law to Make Improvements – CBS San Francisco





Passengers and staff at Oakland International Airport (BCN) are likely to see some improvements at the airport as it receives $ 15 million in federal grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, the Rep. Said Wednesday. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland. Some of the improvements that can be made include improved airport lighting and paving, improved toilets to allow attendant care and gender mainstreaming, and improved heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Safety and security will also be improved. READ MORE: Concerns for the homeless in South Bay as the New Year begins with the cold, with lowlands near freezing President Joe Biden signed the infrastructure bill on November 15th. Airport officials are still working with the Federal Aviation Administration on timing and funding criteria, so exactly what the money will be spent on is not yet clear. This funding will create well-paid union work in the East Bay and help modernize airport facilities and make operations more sustainable, Lee said in a statement. READ MORE: COVID Rising: San Francisco, Alameda, Marin County will require masks in all indoor public spaces The Infrastructure Act also brings critical investments to our state to guarantee clean drinking water for all, to improve highways and bridges, to expand our EV charging network, to increase safety on our roads and roads, and to close the digital divide in neighborhoods like East Oakland, Lee said. . Airport Director Bryant Francis said the money will provide greater safety, security and stability at the airport. Federal officials allocated $ 15 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act for nationwide airport development grants. The $ 15.49 million coming to Oakland International Airport is based on a formula that uses, among other factors, the volume of cargo and passengers, according to Lees’s office. MORE NEWS: Some critics are still skeptical of the revised and downsized plan to fix the Millennium Tower Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and the Bay City News Service. All rights reserved.This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/12/29/oakland-international-airport-15-million-infrastructure-law-bif/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos