International outrage over the arrests and closure of Stand News

Stand News editor-in-chief Patrick Lam, one of six people arrested

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday led the international condemnation of the recent closure of a pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong, saying it undermined the reputation of the China-run financial center.

“By silencing the independent media, the PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong’s credibility and stability,” Blinken said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

“A secure government that is not afraid of the truth embraces the free press.”

Police in Hong Kong, where Beijing has stepped up control, stormed the offices of Stand News on Wednesday, seizing phones, computers and documents and taking its editor-in-chief.

Stand News later said it was immediately suspending operations.

“Journalism is not rebellion,” Blinken said.

“We call on the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to stop targeting Hong Kong’s free and independent media and to release immediately those journalists and media executives who have been unjustly arrested and charged.”

Hong Kong has long served as a major financial hub and a regional hub for international media, but China’s growing austerity has brought a cold.

China enacted a draconian security law after massive and sometimes violent protests against violations by Beijing, which had promised to allow a special system when Britain returned the colony to the mainland in 1997.

In June, authorities closed another critical branch, Apple Daily, after its assets were seized under national security law.

The latest arrests were based on a British colonial-era law on “conspiracy to publish rebel publications”, with police accusing Stand News of articles and blog posts inciting hatred against the Hong Kong government.

Among those arrested were editor-in-chief Patrick Lam and Hong Kong pop star Denise Ho, a board member who resigned in June.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also denounced the arrests including Ho, who was born in Hong Kong but grew up in Canada.

“We are deeply concerned about the arrests in Hong Kong of current and former Stand News board and staff members, including Canadian citizen and activist Denise Ho,” Joly said.

European Union spokesman Peter Stano wrote earlier on Twitter that the raids and arrests marked “a further deterioration in #PressFreedom” in the city.

The Society of Professional Journalists, an American group that promotes free expression and ethical standards, expressed solidarity with Stand News.

“The SPJ stands with our courageous colleagues in Hong Kong, who continue to believe in the right of news organizations to be free from government control,” said Dan Kubiske, co-chair of the group’s international community.

The police action against the newspaper sparked censorship by Germany and the UN Office of Human Rights, which said it was alarmed by the “extremely rapid closure of civic space and media for Hong Kong civil society to speak out and to express himself freely “.

Germany condemned the arrests.

“From our point of view, events again illustrate that there is a continuing erosion of pluralism, freedom of thought and freedom of the press in Hong Kong – especially since this national security law went into effect,” said a foreign ministry spokesman. .

“From our point of view, it is very clear that critical journalism should not be questioned in general,” she added.

The UN rights office said it was “alarmed by the continuing crackdown on civil space” in Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong … is bound by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and has a legal obligation to respect the rights to freedom of information, expression and association, and to guarantee a fair trial,” the statement said. statement. for Reuters in Geneva.

“We are witnessing an extremely rapid closure of civic space and outlets for Hong Kong civil society to speak and express themselves freely …”

Steven Butler, Asia program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said the arrests were an “open attack on the already undermined freedom of the Hong Kong press.”

The United States has already imposed sanctions on Hong Kong leaders and restricted the special status of the territory in U.S. regulations in hopes of changing Beijing’s behavior.

China’s attack on Hong Kong is one of a series of issues that has drawn harsh American criticism and sparked tensions among the world’s largest economies.

Washington has led a diplomatic boycott of next year ‘s Winter Olympics in Beijing for what it considers genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uighur people.

The United States has also accused China of unfair trade policies and endangering security through its safe movements in the disputed South China Sea and East China Sea.

(Staff and agencies)