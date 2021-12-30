Global stocks fluctuate, oil rises as investors weigh Omicron impact

Traders work on the trading floor on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, USA, December 28, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29 (Reuters) – Major global stock indexes closed mixed on Wednesday as uncertainty over the rise in Omicron variant infections dampened optimism that new tough business and travel restrictions might not be needed.

After a weak session in Asian stocks, European stock markets traded mixed.

The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 index (.SPX) closed at all-time highs due to strong US retail sales. The Dow has risen for six consecutive days, the longest winning streak since a seven-session run from March 5-15 this year.

However, the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) sat lower.

Several early studies showing a reduced risk of hospitalization in Omicron cases have eased travel disruption concerns and boosted the S&P 500 to record levels this week.

“The market began to realize that the Omicron variant was strangely good news,” said Jay Hatfield, founder and chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York.

“It will burn faster because it is easily transmissible, but it is less likely to overwhelm hospitals, although surely Omicron will be a reverse wind for at least next month.”

While most economic optimism is concentrated in the United States, the leading European stock index has risen more than 16% so far this year, showing confidence in a recovery from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis.

The MSCI World Capital Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks stocks in 50 countries, rose 0.04% as it stood near the five-week high in the previous session.

The stock position for a strong 2022

Typically, the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the new year are strong for US stocks. But the low trading volume in the holiday season exaggerated price movements.

The Dow (.DJI) rose 0.25 while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.14%. Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) ra 0.15%.

Brent crude for Wednesday delivery rose 0.39% to $ 79.33 a barrel. US crude rose 0.86% to $ 76.63 a barrel.

Crude oil stocks, U.S. gasoline and distillation stocks fell last week, while U.S. oil production rose to its highest level since May 2020, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

European government bond yields remained near one-month highs, with Germany’s 10-year borrowing costs down -0.235% and short-term US Treasury yields near their highest since March 2020. suggesting that inflation expectations remain high.

US Treasury yields rose on Wednesday ahead of a $ 56 billion 7-year auction of banknotes. Read more

“I think you have a bit of a lack of liquidity and yields are moving higher after you have supply,” said Zachary Griffiths, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific Index of shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost 0.33%, after six gains, following volatile US trade.

There were losses in Hong Kong (.HSI), down 0.99% and damaged by the decline in continental tech stocks, while Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) fell 1.4%.

In China, the city of Xian entered its seventh day of blockade on Wednesday after reporting 151 domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections with symptoms confirmed the day before.

“Uncertainty over policy blockages and concerns means there may still be weaknesses for China’s wider markets,” said Selina Sia, head of capital research in Greater China at Credit Suisse Private Banking.

“But on the other hand, we have seen that policy measures seem to be moving from austerity to relief.”

Greater care in stocks helped the dollar firm slightly. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, fell 0.3%.

The price of gold in the country stands at $ 1,803.64 per ounce.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London Additional Reporting by Scott Murdoch Edited by Alex Richardson, Nick Macfie, Barbara Lewis and Richard Chang

