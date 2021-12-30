Global stocks fluctuate, oil rises as investors weigh Omicron impact

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Register
Register
WASHINGTON, Dec. 29 (Reuters) – Major global stock indexes closed mixed on Wednesday as uncertainty over the rise in Omicron variant infections dampened optimism that new tough business and travel restrictions might not be needed.
After a weak session in Asian stocks, European stock markets traded mixed.
The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 index (.SPX) closed at all-time highs due to strong US retail sales. The Dow has risen for six consecutive days, the longest winning streak since a seven-session run from March 5-15 this year.
Register
However, the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) sat lower.
Several early studies showing a reduced risk of hospitalization in Omicron cases have eased travel disruption concerns and boosted the S&P 500 to record levels this week.
“The market began to realize that the Omicron variant was strangely good news,” said Jay Hatfield, founder and chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York.
“It will burn faster because it is easily transmissible, but it is less likely to overwhelm hospitals, although surely Omicron will be a reverse wind for at least next month.”
While most economic optimism is concentrated in the United States, the leading European stock index has risen more than 16% so far this year, showing confidence in a recovery from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis.
The MSCI World Capital Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks stocks in 50 countries, rose 0.04% as it stood near the five-week high in the previous session.
((For the Reuters Live Markets blog on European and British stock markets, please click on:))
Typically, the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the new year are strong for US stocks. But the low trading volume in the holiday season exaggerated price movements.
The Dow (.DJI) rose 0.25 while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.14%. Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) ra 0.15%.
Brent crude for Wednesday delivery rose 0.39% to $ 79.33 a barrel. US crude rose 0.86% to $ 76.63 a barrel.
Crude oil stocks, U.S. gasoline and distillation stocks fell last week, while U.S. oil production rose to its highest level since May 2020, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.
European government bond yields remained near one-month highs, with Germany’s 10-year borrowing costs down -0.235% and short-term US Treasury yields near their highest since March 2020. suggesting that inflation expectations remain high.
US Treasury yields rose on Wednesday ahead of a $ 56 billion 7-year auction of banknotes. Read more
“I think you have a bit of a lack of liquidity and yields are moving higher after you have supply,” said Zachary Griffiths, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific Index of shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost 0.33%, after six gains, following volatile US trade.
There were losses in Hong Kong (.HSI), down 0.99% and damaged by the decline in continental tech stocks, while Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) fell 1.4%.
In China, the city of Xian entered its seventh day of blockade on Wednesday after reporting 151 domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections with symptoms confirmed the day before.
“Uncertainty over policy blockages and concerns means there may still be weaknesses for China’s wider markets,” said Selina Sia, head of capital research in Greater China at Credit Suisse Private Banking.
“But on the other hand, we have seen that policy measures seem to be moving from austerity to relief.”
Greater care in stocks helped the dollar firm slightly. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, fell 0.3%.
The price of gold in the country stands at $ 1,803.64 per ounce.
Graphics: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
Graphics: World FX Rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
Register
Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London Additional Reporting by Scott Murdoch Edited by Alex Richardson, Nick Macfie, Barbara Lewis and Richard Chang
Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/global-markets-wrapup-3-pix-2021-12-29/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]