Soccer For All Kids: The Victory Project is a $ 15,000 donation to Global FC





“Sporting KC’s donation to Global FC helps support our 2022 spring football programming season, which is expected to be our biggest programming season to date,” said Global FC executive director Mariya Goodbrake. The work of Global FC among refugees and other underprivileged youth is critical in supporting one of them. Vulnerable populations in the KC community. Our holistic and integrated approach harnesses the power of relationships for sustainable development and long-term impact. Improving our understanding of the various social, economic, religious and cultural variables at play has allowed us to navigate different cultures. In doing so, we are able to build players into ambassadors that will positively impact our city as citizens. flowering.

Goodbrake was selected to represent Sporting Kansas City as an MLS WORKS Community MVP in 2017. Sporting has also supported Global FC in recent years with ticket donations for players, coaches and volunteers to attend matches at Childrens Mercy Park, as well as access in training teams at the Compass Minerals National Performance Center.

Global FC exists to unite different cultures and has recently enrolled children of families arriving in Kansas City from Afghanistan. The organization uses football as a tool for transformational influence, in addition to providing resources, opportunities, and relationships for disadvantaged youth to overcome obstacles through extensive mentoring and education programs.

More than service delivery, Global FC creates connections by facilitating modern American Melting Pot, Goodbrake said. Global FC players are drawn to their new community through an appreciation for the unique contributions their local cultures make to their new home. With a spirit of acceptance, Global FC youth, families and volunteers come together, giving young people the encouragement to succeed as Americans in their new land of opportunity. Our community approach enables young American youth to experience a transition to normalcy much faster, offering a physical and social exit as well as a break from an otherwise unsafe environment, thus regaining a sense of security. “Ultimately, not only does our economy benefit when a younger generation is given a path to success, but it also benefits the social structure of America and our big city.”

