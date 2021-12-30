Myanmar army returns to the strategy of massacres, burns

BANGKOK – When the young farmer returned to his village in Myanmar, he found corpses still burnt in a circle in a burnt hut, some with limbs tied.

The Myanmar army had attacked Done Taw at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7, he told the AP, with about 50 soldiers shooting people on the foot, killing 10 people, including five teenagers. A photo taken by his friend shows the burnt remains of a victim lying face down, holding his head up, suggesting he had been burned alive.

I’m very upset, it ‘s unacceptable, said the 19 – year – old, who like others interviewed by the AP asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

The Done Taw massacre is just one of the latest signs that the Myanmar military is turning to its strategy of massacres as a weapon of war, according to an AP investigation based on interviews with 40 witnesses, social media, satellite images and data on the dead.

Scorched earth massacres and tactics, such as the demolition of entire villages, represent the latest escalation of military violence against civilians and the growing opposition. Since the military took power in February, it has struck increasingly brutally, kidnapping young men and boys, killing healthcare workers and torturing prisoners.

They also signal a return to practices the military has long used against ethnic minorities such as Rohingya Muslims, thousands of whom were killed in 2017. The military is accused of killing at least 35 people on Christmas Eve in the village of Mo So. an ethnic Karenni region.

But this time, the military is also using the same methods against the people and villages of its Buddhist Bamar ethnic majority. The focus of most recent killings has been in the northwest, including a center of Bamar, where support for the opposition is strong.

More than 80 people have died in the killings of three or more in the Sagaing region alone, including those in Done Taw, since August, according to data from the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners, or AAPP, a group monitoring the arrests and verified deaths in Myanmar.

The military is also reusing a characteristic tactic of destroying entire villages where there may be support for the opposition. Satellite imagery taken by AP from Maxar Technologies shows that more than 580 buildings have been burned in the northwestern city of Thantlang alone since September.

There are similar cases happening across the country at this point, especially in northwestern Myanmar, Kyaw Moe Tun told the AP, who refused to relinquish his position as UN envoy to Myanmar after the military took power. Look at the pattern, look at the way it happened. is systematic and widespread.

The military, known as Tatmadaw, did not respond to some requests by phone and email for comment. Three days after the Done Taw attack, the state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar dismissed reports of the killings as fake news, accusing unidentified countries of wanting to dismantle Myanmar by inciting bloodshed.

Since the military took power in February, more than 1,375 people have been killed by soldiers and police, and more than 11,200 have been arrested, according to the AAPP.

In May, the opposition National Unity government declared a new military wing, the People’s Defense Force, and in September declared a defensive war. Linked-in guerrilla groups calling themselves PDFs have since emerged across the country, with varying degrees of loyalty to the NUG.

An early example of an army launching its battle-tested tactics into Buddhist-majority areas came just 23 miles above the river from Done Taw to the town of Kani. In July, images of massacres circulated in four small villages that Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations called crimes against humanity. Four witnesses told the AP that soldiers killed 43 people in four incidents and dumped their bodies in the jungle.

We all live in fear, said a woman whose brother was killed, who like other villagers asked to remain anonymous for safety.

Army strikes in Sagaing are thought to be the start of a campaign to quell resistance in northwestern Myanmar, and recent troop movements suggest the violence could escalate soon.

Two military convoys with more than 80 trucks each with troops and supplies from Sagaing have arrived in neighboring Chin State, according to an opposition group. And a former military captain, who deserted in March, told the AP that soldiers in Chin state were supplied and reinforced in October and the military is now stockpiling ammunition, fuel and rations in Sagaing.

We were talking about the center of Bamar which should basically be the main foundation of this army, said Manny Maung, a researcher for Human Rights Watch. This shows how worried the army is about its people.

As new soldiers flooded into Chin State, residents reported that troops suppressed protests with direct rounds and brutal beatings.

A teacher in the town of Mindat said the army fired artillery at the town so that houses shook like an earthquake, she said. She fled to India in October after her cousin, a PDF member, was killed by a sniper.

Half a day drive west of Mindat lies Matupi, a town with two military camps that is now without its youths, according to a student who fled with her two teenage brothers in October. She said the army had locked people in homes and burned them, hidden bombs in churches and schools, killed three protest leaders she knew and left troops in the middle of the streets to terrorize people.

Thantlang, a town near the border with India, has also been evacuated by its people after four months of heavy fighting, according to the Chin Human Rights Organization. Drone footage shot by the group in October and December and seen by the AP show fires erupting inside burned-out buildings and churches, collapsed schools and dilapidated homes. The footage matches the fires detected by the satellites and interviews with villagers.

Still, there are growing signs that the strategy of intimidating the army may be to strengthen people’s resistance rather than leave them naked.

“Instead of dying fleeing, I will use my life for a purpose,” said a Kan survivor.

Likewise, the farmer who told the AP about the Done Taw massacre is now challenging, vowing to deal with the PDF.

I just decided to fight to the end for them, he said. I will do what I can until I die or until I am arrested.

McNeil reported from Beijing; Jain reported from New Delhi.