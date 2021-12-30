Rising COVID-19 spread in Austin has several New Year holiday planners clashing

AUSTIN (KXAN) Thomas Gohring’s reservation team has been planning for New Year’s Eve at Kick Butt Coffee for months.

“It’s a big deal. We’ve been doing this like four or five years in a row. It’s always one of our best events of the year, “said Gohring, owner.

But five days before the big event, his booking manager, Dan Mesich, texted him.

“Hey, the headlines fell, and the other bands will probably fall as well,” Gohring recalls.

Mesich was right. He said eight groups of 15 have been canceled, either because of COVID-19 precautions or because members of their group have caught the virus.

“We had to do a two-stage punk rock kick, with 15 bands,” Mesich wrote to KXAN. “It’s brutal that this is happening at this time with how the business has been tarnished this year.”

He was able to call groups to fill some of the gaps in the lineup. The team is working on an updated ad, but the show will be a bit smaller and on stage.

Gohring expects his nightly earnings to be cut by about half.

“Things ruined for us and other places, of course, to have a bigger event of ours just break down,” Gohring said.

The country bypassed its bash last year because of COVID-19 and Mesich said October was the first business month somewhat normal with more than two shows a week without cancellations.

The Paramount Theater told its story, Bob Schneider’s New Year Party, is also still active with evidence of a COVID-19 negative test or vaccination to be checked with your ID.

The New Year Manor celebration was canceled due to high COVID-19 cases



Others, like the City of Manor, have decided to cancel their celebration, which was supposed to be the city’s 150th birthday.

“It would be carnival games, food vendors, fireworks shows and concerts,” said Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps.

He said the planning committee had been organizing the event for almost a year.

“The fact that Travis County took us to Phase 4 on the COVID scale also played a factor in our decision,” Phipps said.

ACL Live canceled its New Year’s Eve show after Austin-based headline Spoon announced COVID-19 cases among artists and a sharp rise in cases in the community.

Spoon cancels NYE ​​show on ACL Live due to concerns about COVID-19



Austin Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes told KXAN that the cancellation could help the community in a big way to move forward.

“If they are, they will do what it takes to help us remove the hats made,” she said. “The opposite of this is that if we do not do something, we will have a situation where businesses may have trouble staying open because they have a lot of employees who are sick. So this is a really difficult time. “

The city of Austin is still hosting a New Year fireworks display by Vic Mathias Shores at 10pm on Friday. Health executives are urging people not to gather in large groups and watch the event from a distance.