Tasmania to lift PCR test entry requirements as state registers 92 new COVID cases

Tasmania will ease PCR testing requirements for all travelers coming January 1 as the state registers 92 new cases of COVID, two new hospitalizations and temporarily closes a required clinic.

Main points: Covid cases in Tasmania have risen from 55 registered yesterday to 92 today

Covid cases in Tasmania have risen from 55 registered yesterday to 92 today The state has registered the first COVID admissions since the borders reopened

The state has registered the first COVID admissions since the borders reopened Travelers arriving in the state will no longer need to undergo a PCR test, but there will be an honor system for them to undergo a rapid antigen test prior to arrival.

Tasmania opened its borders to travelers vaccinated by interstate hotspots earlier this month, but sought evidence of a negative PCR COVID test within 72 hours before arriving in the state.

Prime Minister Peter Gutwein announced the easing of travel rules following a national cabinet meeting today, with a rapid antigen (RAT) test now required 24 hours before the trip to Tasmania.

“If the result is positive, you can not come,” Mr Gutwein said.

But it will be an honor system, with Public Health Director Mark Veitch saying evidence of a negative RAT will not be required at the border.

This Tasmanian managed COVID-19 at home. Here’s how it went Most Tasmanians capturing COVID-19 will manage it from their homes. Simon Boot was one of the first to test the government program for COVID @ home “virtual ward”. Read more

“We expect them to do the test as required before their trip,” Dr Veitch said.

Travelers must declare that they have performed either a PCR or a rapid antigen test when completing their Tas e-Travel application, with Mr. Gutwein warning that a false statement could leave passengers responsible for fines.

Travelers entering the country will also undergo another rapid antigen test at the border, to carry with them and only pick up if they show symptoms in the state or become the close contact of a case.

In another rule change, Tasmanians traveling interstate for seven days or less will be required to perform a rapid return antigen test, which will be supplied upon arrival as part of a test for the next two weeks.

“There will be an additional provision, at least for a test for a few weeks to give people a RAT test when they arrive at our ports and airports,” Dr Veitch said.

The decision to remove PCR tests for newcomers brings the state into line with travel requirements in other states, such as Queensland, which recently lifted the PCR test entry requirement.

Who should do a PCR test now?

To ease the pressure on test sites across the state, Mr Gutwein said he would prioritize PCR tests for those with COVID symptoms.

“From Saturday [January 1]”You should only have a PCR test if you are symptomatic,” said Mr Gutwein.

“Anyone else who is asked to do a test should do a quick antigen test and ask for a PCR test only if it is symptomatic or if there is a positive RAT test.

“This is consistent with other jurisdictions both around the world and here in Australia.”

Mr Gutwein said the rapid tests would also become more available across the state.

“We will make RAT tests available for free to those who request them according to our testing rules,” he said.

Why you can expect less government intervention as COVID cases in Tasmania increase Half of Tasmania was closed in October because of an infected man, but that’s not the way the authorities are reacting anymore, writes James Dunlevie. Read more

He warned that rapid antigen tests did not need to be done “new collection of toilet paper” as close contacts or symptomatic people would be given to them in clinics.

“We have 500,000 rapid antigen tests, which we have immediately available, with another 2 million ordered and available over the next month,” Mr Gutwein said.

“RAT tests will be available where we have testing pressures in the south immediately, and we will create two specific RAT test collection sites, one in Rokeby, later today the other will be in Glenorchy to open tomorrow. “

Mr Gutwein said the state health department would prioritize its rapid antigen test allocations.

“Health will prioritize who is eligible for a rapid antigen test and will contact those people directly and arrange for them to show up and get their tests in the places they are being deployed, he said.

“I want to emphasize is that please do not just go to the pages.”

The clinic closes after increased testing

There were long queues and testing delays at the Glenorchy Exhibition Clinic Thursday morning. ( ABC News: Scott Ross )

Mr Gutwein said he was confident the change in testing requirements would help alleviate the recent increases seen by state-owned COVID testing clinics.

“We have seen an increase in the last week [and]”We will take resources and manage it,” he said.

“A focus on rapid antigen testing for those who are either symptomatic or have not already had a rapid positive antigen test will remove a lot of pressure. [PCR]testing. “

There were long queues at the Showgrounds testing clinic in Hobart today, with authorities later closing the site in the middle of the morning.

A closed sign was erected at the test site at HobartShowgrounds, but Public Health did not say why. ( ABC News: Scott Ross )

Travelers in the state are contributing more and more to the number of cases.

All exposure sites listed on the Tasmanian government website for the last 24 hours are either for flights coming to the State or the ferry Spirit of Tasmania.

All of them are considered low risk places.

Tasmania has also adopted the new national definition of close contacts, which is now considered someone who has spent four hours or more on a confirmed case or in a family-like environment.

New cases in the hospital

Three people are now in hospital with COVID in the state, one was admitted for an unrelated medical reason.

The 92 cases of COVID today are a new daily record for the state and there are now 386 active cases.

It’s a sharp jump from the number of cases yesterday.

On Wednesday, 55 cases were confirmed, including in a nursing home that was sent to closure after a worker tested positive.

Staff and residents at St Ann’s in Hobart were tested for COVID following a positive case at a nursing home. ( ABC News: Maren Preuss )

Staff and residents at St Ann’s in Hobart were tested after a staff member working a Christmas day shift returned to a positive test three days later.

Gutwein said initial tests by staff and residents at the facility have returned negative results.

Authorities say 178 people are being treated through the COVID @ home program and 74 people are in state’s community management facilities.

The rest of the positive cases are either being evaluated for suitability with those programs or have refused help for COVID @ home.

Two other students living in the accommodation of the University of Tasmania at Hobart have returned positive results of the COVID-19 test.

In an email to residents of the 430-bed Hobart City apartment on Melville Street yesterday, the university said it was working with Public Health to respond to new infections.

All residents were encouraged to take a Quick Antigen Test, with a set left outside the doors of each room.

Want more news from Tasmania? Set the ABC News website or app to “Top Stories Tasmania” from the main page or settings menu in the app to continue receiving the same national news, but with a splash of the most important state stories. Here is a taste of the latest stories from Tasmania:

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 1 minute 54 seconds 1 m 54 s How accurate are rapid antigen tests?

What you need to know about coronavirus:

The form is being uploaded …