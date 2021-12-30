Tens of thousands have been displaced to Brazil after weeks of flooding in the state of BahiaExBulletin

NPR’s Ari Shapiro talks to Gram Slattery, Brazil’s correspondent for Reuters, about the deadly floods currently taking place in the northeastern state of Bahia, Brazil.

ARI SHAPIRO, PRACTICAL:

In Brazil, weeks of heavy rains have caused severe flooding in the northeastern state of Bahia. Dozens of people have died. Tens of thousands are homeless or displaced. The governor is calling it the worst disaster in the history of the state. Reuters correspondent Gram Slattery joins us now from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Welcome.

GRAM SLATERY: Thank you.

SHAPIRO: There are some creepy stories coming out of Bahia – people fleeing from second floor windows, dinghies used to evacuate people. Where are the rescue efforts now?

SLATERY: Well, at the moment, state and federal authorities are still working around the clock to rescue as many people as possible. As you mentioned, about 21 people have died so far. In fact, over 70,000 are currently homeless. And the rain still continues. So we are seeing a number of municipalities entering a state of emergency or alarm and then exiting them and so on and so forth.

SHAPIRO: With tens of thousands of homeless people, how is the government offering emergency shelter now?

SLATERY: Well, that’s a good question. The federal government has already sent about 200 million real aid funds, which is about 35, 36 million dollars. But the governor, Rui Costa, said that was not enough. At the very least, the state will need double that amount simply to build about 5,000 new homes, which it estimates will be needed for displaced families. The federal government said that …

SHAPIRO: But building houses is a long-term project. What about the urgent need for housing now?

SLATERY: So now, obviously, the scenes are very chaotic. There are a number of families who are, in fact, homeless. You know, state authorities are working to provide housing in the short term. But obviously, the scenes are scenes of despair. And the fact is that there is no immediate short-term solution to this problem.

SHAPIRO: Can you describe what those scenes look like?

SLATERY: Of course. We have seen thousands of people rescued from homes that are now completely flattened, completely destroyed. And we’ve seen it – you know, this is a very recent phenomenon. We are really talking about the last days that the floods have intensified. And as far as possible, we’ve seen a lot of residents basically looking through the rubble of what was their home, trying to salvage what they can, really, as a first step.

SHAPIRO: I understand that two dams in the state broke down over the Christmas weekend. How complicated has this situation been?

SLATERY: Effectively, it has been raining for some time in Bahia. The rains of several weeks have been quite intense. But as you mentioned, two dams collapsed late on Christmas Eve, causing two rivers, which were already flowing rivers, to rise several feet. And they took large neighborhoods and some towns in Bahia. And it was here that we were seeing the most dramatic scenes in the beginning.

SHAPIRO: And so, is this an infrastructure failure at the forefront of a natural disaster? I mean, what role does infrastructure play here?

SLATERY: Absolutely. Speaking closely about dams, this is a place that relies heavily on hydropower. There are many mining projects. A large part of the country is quite mountainous, and so there are many dams. And there have been a number of tragedies in recent years where dams have broken and people have been killed. And so the authorities are constantly committed to improving the safety of dams in Brazil. Of course, this is a job still in progress.

SHAPIRO: We know that climate change has led to increased flooding in many parts of the world, from China to Germany to the US How unusual is this level of rainfall in this part of Brazil, in the northeast?

SLATERY: It’s extremely unusual. In fact, December has been an extremely rainy month in Bahia. It is the rainiest month in many parts of the state in more than three decades. And one thing that is quite surprising is that it has actually come after an extreme dry period. Earlier in the year, concerns were about low water levels and hydroelectric dams that did not have enough water to provide electricity to communities and agriculture. And then over the last few months and especially the last few days, we have seen historic rains. And that has caused the scenes we are seeing today to appear.

SHAPIRO: This is Gram Slattery, Reuters correspondent in Rio de Janeiro. Thank you for talking to us.

SLATERY: Thank you for having me.

