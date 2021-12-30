



Ross Taylor is New Zealand’s record goal scorer in one-day international test and cricket; the goal hit the winning runs as the Black Caps beat India in the inaugural final of the World Test Championship at The Ageas Bowl in June; Taylor made his international debut in 2006







Ross Taylor made his international debut in 2006 while he has a high score of 290 on Test cricket New Zealand striker Ross Taylor has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the domestic season. The 37-year-old will leave the Test arena after the next series at home against Bangladesh and will then bow completely from the Black Caps post following the ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands in 2022. Taylor is New Zealand’s record scorer in both Test cricket and international overnight matches. The right-hander has amassed 7,584 runs in his 110 test matches to date, while he has also amassed 8,581 runs in 233 ODIs. Today I am announcing my withdrawal from international cricket at the end of the summer at home, two more tests against Bangladesh and six games against Australia and the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of tremendous support. It has been an honor to represent my country # 234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp – Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021 Taylor, who made his ODI debut in 2006 and made his Test debut the following year, said in a statement: “It was an amazing journey and I feel extremely fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have been. “It has been a great privilege to play with and against some of the great players in the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things must end and the time is right.” Taylor reached the winning races as New Zealand beat India to win the inaugural World Championship Test title at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton in June. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said the Wellington-born player would be one of the biggest on the team. Taylor and Kane Williamson (right) lead New Zealand to victory over India in inaugural World Cup final Test “His skills and temperament as a batsman have been world-class and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes about his longevity and professionalism,” Stead said. “His experience has held his hand on countless occasions and his capture record speaks for itself. There is no doubt we will miss him when he leaves.” New Zealand begins its two-match home series against Bangladesh on Mount Maunganui on New Year’s Day before the second test kicks off in Christchurch on January 9th. Taylor will continue to play for his Central Districts provincial team until the end of the season before calling for his future in home cricket.

