Hong Kong police accuse 2 of pro-democracy media of rebellion

HONG KONG (AP) Hong Kong police formally charged two people with pro-democracy online news media rebellion on Thursday, a day after media said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

National Security Police said they charged two men, aged 34 and 52, with a charge of conspiracy to publish an insurgency publication, but did not identify them.

According to local media reports, the two are Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, who were editors at Stand News, a pro-democracy online newspaper.

Police also said they would prosecute the company for rebellion.

Chung and Lam were taken to West Kowloon court on Thursday, police said in a statement.

The other detainees were detained for further questioning. In addition to Chung and Lam, four other former Stand News board members, including singer Denise Ho and former MP Margaret Ng, were arrested Wednesday. Ho was released by police Thursday afternoon.

Chan Pui-man, a former editor at the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and Chung’s wife, was also arrested.

The seven were arrested on a criminal warrant dating back to the days of Hong Kong as a British colony before 1997, when he returned to China. Convicts could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $ 5,000 Hong Kong ($ 640).

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a news conference Thursday that the arrests were not targeted by the media.

“Journalism is not rebellion, but rebellious acts and activities and inciting other people through other acts and activities can not be forgiven under the guise of news reporting,” she said.

“It must be very clear what news reporting is and what rebellious acts or activities are to undermine national security.”

Her comments came after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Hong Kong authorities to release the detainees.

“Freedom of expression, including freedom of the media and access to information provided by an independent media, is critical to prosperous and secure societies. These freedoms enable Hong Kong to flourish as a global hub for finance, trade, education. and culture, “Blinken said. in a statement.

“By silencing the independent media, (Chinese) and local authorities undermine Hong Kong’s credibility and stability. A secure government that is not afraid of the truth embraces the free press.”

The United States has also sanctioned five Hong Kong-based Chinese officials following the city’s legislative council elections earlier this month to reduce Hong Kong autonomy and freedoms.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference Thursday that China would respond by imposing countermeasures on five Americans, including former Trade Secretary Wilbur Ross and US-China Economic and Security Review Chairman Carolyn. Bartholomew.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that her country is “deeply concerned by the arrests in Hong Kong of current and former Stand News board and staff members, including Canadian citizen and activist Denise Ho.” .

“Freedom of the media and expression remain the cornerstones of democracy and essential for the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” she said. “We will continue to speak out and denounce violations of these freedoms, in partnership with our international allies.”

Stand News said Wednesday that it is ceasing to function and had fired all of its staff.

The arrests and raid on Stand News come as authorities crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Hong Kong police previously raided the offices of the now-defunct Apple Daily, seizing boxes of materials and computer hard drives to help investigate them, and freezing millions of assets that later forced the newspaper to shut down.

