New Year Prediction: Warm and clear before temperatures drop, rain





What will the weather be like in the DC area on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

Enjoy the warm and dry weather when you are celebrating the New Year bell in the DC area before the rain and a drop in temperatures is expected in the first days of 2022. Storm 4 Team meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said Friday should be warm and pleasant, featuring a “beautiful day with little sun and temperatures around 60”. Subsequently, temperatures are expected to drop in the area and wet weather. “As we boil in the New Year, we may have some rain before midnight, but most of the rain will fall by Saturday morning and by Saturday afternoon,” Ricketts said. She said temperatures on Saturday will be mild in the 60s before getting a little colder. “A cold front will cover the area until Sunday morning ending this sledding weather,” Ricketts said. “We are likely to reach the maximum of the day on Sunday morning with temperatures that will gradually drop on Sunday afternoon.” And that could probably bring a little snow, but nothing big. “Depending on the cold front weather, there is a chance that some snowflakes will enter the region by Sunday afternoon and Sunday night,” Ricketts said. “At this point confidence is low at this and I do not expect anything to remain given the mild temperatures leading up to Sunday evening.” But with this possibility of a few snowflakes comes a windy weather. “One thing we do know is that there will be quite a bit of wind on Sunday, with winds from the northwest up and over 30 mph,” Ricketts said. She said it will be quite cold Sunday to Monday night. Temperatures will drop to 20s. “The winds will be blowing with cold winds on Monday morning in teenagers. “Daytime highs only return from the mid-30s to the very sunny Monday afternoon,” Ricketts said. Forecast: Thursday: Mostly cloudy afternoon. Growths between the ’50s to the low’ 60s. Thursday evening: Mostly cloudy. Discounts in the ’40s. Friday (on New Year’s Eve):Partly to mostly sunny with growing clouds. Dry with the possibility of rain in the late evening hours. Growths in the low 60s. Friday night (on New Year’s Eve):It may rain before midnight with better chances for rain after midnight. Low until the mid 50s. Saturday (New Year’s Day):Cloudy and warm with occasional rain. Growths in the low 60s. Sunday: Wind with rain that decreases slowly throughout the day. Growth in the 60s and decline. Current conditions:

