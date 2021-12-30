Ontario Chief Medical Officer to make COVID-19 case management notice, testing





The Ontario Chief Medical Officer is set to make an announcement Thursday after the province recently said it would make changes to the case management and contact protocols and COVID-19 case testing guidelines. Press conference of Dr. Kieran Moore, scheduled for the 15:00 ET, also comes as families wait to hear if students will return to class in person on Monday amid a continuing wave of COVID-19 cases triggered by the Omicron variant. You will be able to view the announcement directly in this story. Moore was scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday, but it was postponed after U.S. health officials cut the isolation time for COVID-positive Americans from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time close contacts needed quarantine. . Officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the guidance was continuing with growing evidence that people with coronavirus are more contagious two days before and three days after the onset of symptoms. Like Ontario, many areas in the US are experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases. While early research suggests that Omicron may cause less serious illnesses than previous variants, the large number of people, the number of people who become infected and therefore should be isolated or quarantined, threatens to stifle the ability of hospitals, airlines and other U.S. businesses to stay open, the CDC said. The Ontario Department of Health said Tuesday that Moore wanted time to review U.S. changes before announcing any revised policies for the province. Ontario reported a new pandemic level of 10,436 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while test positivity rates increased to nearly 27 percent. The seven-day average of daily cases has risen to 9,183, the sixth consecutive day of new pandemic levels. It is currently at a rate of doubling every five days. Pressures and admissions to the ICU of COVID patients also appear to be increasing, albeit at a much slower rate than cases. The rise in cases has prompted some health experts and families to question whether the two million Ontario students will return to school to learn in person next week, with critics expressing disappointment that the province’s plan is still murky with uncertainty. Some provinces have decided to extend the winter break for some or all of the students, while others have chosen to switch to virtual tuition starting next week. Prime Minister Doug Ford said Tuesday that his cabinet ministers will meet soon to finalize a plan. “I know the minister [of health] “he was sitting at the table with the Minister of Education … and we will have an announcement in the next two days,” Ford said. “But we just want to see how things go and obviously talk to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. [Kieran] Moore. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/covid-19-ontario-dec-30-2021-testing-guidelines-cases-1.6300425 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos