Doug Ford goes to Ontario election year with an edge but a lot of uncertainty

As winter begins in Ontario, the spring elections are definitely a long way off, but with the campaign officially launching after just over four months, the province’s political parties are stepping up preparations.

Prime Minister Doug Ford will seek re-election during the month-long campaign, which culminates in election day on June 2. His rivals for the post, NDP leader Andrea Horwath and Liberal leader Steven Del Duca, are each vying to position themselves as the only person and party that can defeat Ford and his Progressive Conservatives.

Meanwhile, Green Party leader Mike Schreinerack agrees he will not form the government, but wants to increase the number of Green MPs. If there is a small minority, there is also a chance that he will maintain the balance of power.

Take the Ford high-profile term as the premiere and discard all the variables of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the Omicron variant or whatever comes next, and Ontario has the creativity of a deeply interesting 2022 political year.

NDP Andrea Horwath is heading into her fourth campaign as party leader. The total number of party seats has increased in each successive election so far under its leadership. (Sue Goodspeed / CBC)

A Progressive Conservative lead is the consistency in publicly available Ontario polls conducted since the federal election in September. Surveys are published by survey firms ultrasound, Doctor Marketing,Main road researchAND Angus Reid Institute

“As the second and third waves of the pandemic spread, we saw things actually not too bad for Prime Minister Ford and the Progressive Conservatives, a little less than what made him prime minister (in 2018), but still in strong form. , “said Andrew. Enns, executive vice president of Leger Marketing.

“But we’ve seen the lead erode over the fall period, and it’s actually tightened a bit,” Enns added.

Greg Lyle, president of Innovative Research Group, a Toronto-based polling firm, says the key to a PC party victory will be to attract voters who do not identify as PC supporters but want Ford to be prime minister.

“There are a lot of Ontarians who think that whatever mistake he makes, he covers them up and is trying to do his best,” Lyle said. “There are many Ontarians who think he is terrible, but more than enough who think he is doing a good job.”

Lyle says Ford’s personal approval ratings have improved since the fall in the spring due to the treatment of the third wave of the pandemic. For 2022, a major unknown is how the Ford government’s response to the Omicron variant will affect voter sentiment.

Steven Del Duca won Ontario Liberal leadership at the party convention in March 2020, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the province. (Haydn Watters / CBC)

As the official opposition, the PKD is theoretically at least in the best position to present itself to voters as the natural alternative to Ford PCs. However, the party’s poll figures tend to lag behind their leader’s approval ratings, posing a challenge for the New Democrats to build their total of 40 seats in the last election. In Ontario it takes 63 seats to win the majority.

NDP campaign director Michael Balagus sees opportunities among 60 percent or more of Ontarians telling pollsters they want a new government.

“The challenge for us now is to show people that we can be that government,” Balagusin said in an interview. “From the research we’re doing and the anecdotal evidence, just talking to people out there, I think there’s a real opening like never before for us.”

Horwath is heading into her fourth campaign as a leader. While it has increased the total number of party seats in each successive election so far, this time, anything other than forming a government would be perceived as a failure.

In an interview, she said she believes many Ontarians are looking to 2022 to bring them hope for the future.

“I think my job over the next few months is not just to talk about the fact that they can have a government that really cares about what they think is important, but that I can be that prime minister and “The DP could be that government,” said Horwath.

The Ontario legislature is on its winter break until Family Day in February, but behind the scenes the parties are diligently preparing for the 2022 election campaign. (Mike Crawley / CBC)

For Del Duca and the Liberals, the challenge is a reflection of what Horwath and the NDP face: the Liberal Party’s voting numbers tend to exceed the approval of Del Duca, who has struggled to gain recognition among voters.

“I understand as a leader of the opposition party coming out for the first time that some people in the province do not know who I am, but I see this as an opportunity,” Del Duca said in an interview.

“I think people are looking for a responsible leadership that is really competent, who actually knows how to do the job,” Del Duca added.

Despite the Liberal brand power in Ontario, which is likely to be fueled by the Federal Liberals, the provincial party faces some real logistical challenges towards the 2022 campaign, the main one of which is that it has a long way to go. made from just seven places he won in 2018..

Liberal fundraising goes back to both the MDP and the PCs. The Liberal Party chose not to spend money on advertising this fall, when their rivals were campaigning heavily, including attack advertising targeting Del Duca.

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner unveiled his party platform in Toronto on Monday. (CBC)

“We have tested all the ads and both the NDP and the Conservative ads are effective in attracting votes from the Liberals and overthrowing Del Duca’s favors,” Lyle said. He believes the way voters feel about leaders can be a crucial factor in elections.

Ennssaid Ford can be an “effective weapon” for PCs when he emerges among voters as an “honest, so-called-I-look-them-political leader.”

For the Green Party, Schreiner says his election goal is to win a few more seats, given the progress made by his provincial counterparts in British Columbia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.

“I’m going to be honest with people, we’re not going to go from one country to being prime minister,” Schreiner said. “But if we can go from one place to three to five places, we can increase our influence in Queen’s Park.”