Promoted by Omicron, Europe sets Covid infection records every day





LONDON Across Europe, records for new coronavirus infections are being set day by day as the Omicron variant erupts through populations at a rate that exceeds anything proven during the last two years of the pandemic. Like the United States, which marked a new high level of daily cases on Tuesday, European countries are battling an attack of infections by a virus that shows no signs of leaving. Delayed, health officials suspect, from the Omicron variant, Britain, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy and Spain all set records for counting new daily cases this week. There are early indications that the variant may be milder than previous versions of the virus with vaccinations, boosters, and previous infections that all offer some protection against serious illness and death. But rising infections are causing chaos as people try to take tests, businesses face staff shortages and New Year celebrations are called into question.

The World Health Organization warned Wednesday that the release of the Delta variant and the rapid spread of Omicron could defeat health care systems, although early data showed that vaccines continue to provide some protection for people vaccinated against serious illness and death. from both variants.

Delta and Omicron are now dual threats leading cases to record figures, leading to increased hospitalizations and deaths, Drs. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, at a press conference in Geneva. I’m very concerned that Omicron, being too transmissible and pervasive at the same time as Delta, is leading to a case tsunami. In England and Northern Ireland on Wednesday, there were no PCR test meetings available to book online, and around noon, many people reported that none was available to order online through British government health services. Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Multiple Independent Pharmacies, a British organization representing community pharmacies, said the increase in cases and a recent change in government guidance on testing has led to an increase in demand for tests with rapid lateral flow. We have people coming in every two to five minutes asking for side flow testing, she said. And we do not know when it will arrive in stock, and it is completely out of our control.

In Spain, which is reporting nearly 100,000 daily infections for the first time in the pandemic, efforts to track contacts are overloaded and people are lined up outside hospitals urgently seeking tests so they can be approved for medical leave. Although Spain is not seeing a sharp increase in people in need of intensive care, Mario Fontn i Spanish Society of Epidemiology said concerns about the infection were growing.

A greater sense of chaos has been created compared to the severity required by the clinical picture, he told Spanish news media. Portugal had one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world, reaching almost every qualified person and reducing the number created by the Delta variant. But infections are rising again, with Health Minister Marta Temido warning that the number of infections could double every eight days, given the current trend of Omicron cases. Even in the Netherlands, which nearly two weeks ago restored a nationwide blockade, Omicron is spreading, causing more than 50 percent of infections last week, replacing Delta as the dominant variant, according to the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment . The faster spread of this Omicron variant will lead to additional infections in the near future, which will also increase the number of hospital admissions, the institute said on Tuesday. Updated December 30, 2021, 9:20 am ET On Wednesday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said all travelers from the United States, who are also setting daily infection records, would need to be quarantined for five days and have a negative coronavirus test to enter the country.

As hospitalization data lag behind infection reports, scientists warn that it is too early to assess the effect of Omicron waves on healthcare systems. At present, none of the nations in Europe that set records for infections report a rapid increase in hospital admissions, although the increase is only a few weeks old.

The WHO warned on Wednesday that it was not just patients who were stressing the system, but health care workers who fell ill and needed to be isolated. Because Omicron appears to have spread to Britain a few weeks ahead of most nations, health experts are looking there for signs of variant severity. England recorded 117,093 cases on Tuesday, a new level, but the number of people in need of intensive care remains below the January peak. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson cited these preliminary data to justify his decision not to increase the restrictions. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 The rise of the US The record in the US for daily cases of coronavirus has been broken, as two highly contagious variants Delta and Omicron have spread across the country. The seven-day average of cases in the U.S. reached 267,000 on Tuesday, according to a New York Times database. New CDC Guidelines Hoping to prevent further disruptions in daily life, the CDC reduced the period that some infected Americans must seize in five days out of 10. This change only applies to those without symptoms or those without fever whose other symptoms are improve. We were looking at the data, and what we were seeing is that we have certainly had growing cases we have had many cases of Omicron, he said, but on the other hand, we can see the data on the relative softness of Omicron.

But experts warned that a fuller picture would only be available in early January. Even if the percentage of people in need of hospital care is significantly lower than in previous waves, the large number of people who are infected can again cause great pressure on health care systems. At the moment, the Omicron variant is spreading faster than scientists can answer. This has meant a holiday season with uncertainty, anxiety and variable restrictions. And for many countries, the wave has just begun to rise.

In France, which set a record of 208,000 new daily cases on Wednesday, the highest in any European country since the pandemic began, Health Minister Olivier Vran said the increase was staggering. This means that 24 hours a day, day and night, every second in our country, two French people are diagnosed positive, he said, according to Reuters. Although Germany reported a doubling of Omicron cases over the past week, the country’s health minister, Karl Lauterbach, said on Wednesday that the true number of new coronavirus cases was under reported. He said fewer people are being tested during the holidays and the current incidence rate of infections is about two or three times higher. In Italy, the Delta variant remains dominant, but Omicron is gaining ground. Dr. Mario Sorlini, located near Bergamo, Italy, the medieval town known as Covid’s first hotspot in Europe after being destroyed by the virus two years ago, is watching as the number of cases has increased.

Dr. Sorlin recalled attempts during the first blast to find oxygen tanks for pneumonia patients, who could not find a place in packed hospitals as the military took coffins from crematoria. But, for now, the situation looks different for him. Although it is too early to know how Omicron will change the course of the pandemic, his biggest concern so far has been the continued increase in demand for tampons for testing. The region is also facing what he called a mess beyond words, as fears, infection and isolation demands combine to cause widespread staff shortages. We burned with hot water, said Dr. Sorlini. And when people burn with hot water, cold water scares them too.

Ema Bubola, Megan Specia AND Raphael Minder contributed to reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/29/world/europe/europe-omicron-infection-record-covid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos