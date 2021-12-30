Suspected Chinese smugglers publicly embarrassed for violating Covid rules





On Tuesday, four people dressed in hazmat costumes, face masks and goggles marched in Jingxi City, Guangxi Province – each holding placards showing their names and photos on their chests and backs, according to videos shared on social media and republished by state media. .

Each suspect was held by two officers – also wearing hazmat suits and face shields. They were surrounded by another police circle, some with machine guns and equipment for protests, while a large crowd watched.

The four were suspected of helping others cross China’s borders illegally, which were largely closed during the pandemic as part of the country’s “zero-Covid policy,” according to the state-run Guangxi Daily.

The sentence was aimed at preventing border-related crimes and encouraging public respect for epidemic prevention and control measures, the Guangxi Daily said.

On Tuesday, authorities in Jingxi formally arrested two suspects accused of transporting two Vietnamese immigrants to China in October. According to report on the Jingxi government website. It is unclear whether the two suspects were among the four people who paraded on Tuesday. Echo of the Cultural Revolution Border cities face tremendous pressure to keep the coronavirus out of China’s strict zero-Covid policy, with local officials periodically suspended or punished for failing to contain an outbreak that avoids austerity measures. Jingxi, a city of about 670,000, shares a 152-kilometer (94-mile) border with Vietnam. In neighboring Yunnan province, the city of Ruili was repeatedly closed for months earlier this year due to cases imported with Covid, sparking a protest by locals. As of Tuesday, videos of public embarrassment in Jingxi have gained widespread attention on Chinese social media, drawing widespread criticism. For many people, parades and banners refer to the dark period of the Cultural Revolution. Five decades ago, public shame exercises were a hallmark of the persecution issued by Mao Zedong’s fiery Red Guard, becoming a symbol of the lawlessness and chaos of that decade of social unrest. In 1988, the Chinese government banned embarrassing parades for all suspected and convicted criminals, including those sentenced to death. But similar incidents have occurred repeatedly over the years, prompting criticism from the state media – and more reports reiterating the government’s ban. In 2010, a government adviser hailed a newly issued ban on embarrassing sex workers’ parades as a sign of “the country’s growing respect for human rights and dignity,” the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. reported This time, the state media was also affected. Global Times, a nationalist tabloid, cited a law professor says public outrage in Jingxi “violates Chinese law” and “insults the dignity of citizens”. Beijing News, another state media, said the move “seriously violates the spirit of the rule of law” and should not be allowed to happen even when it is under great pressure to prevent the epidemic. Meanwhile, Jingxi police and local government have defended the exercise, claiming it was a “disciplinary warning activity in the country” and there was no “inadequacy,” according to the Zhengzhou state daily. This is not the first time Jingxi authorities have overtaken suspects. In November, three people accused of human smuggling were held on stage as an official read their sentences in front of an audience of hundreds, including elementary school students, according to a report on the Jingxi government website.

