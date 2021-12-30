Lake Shore Systems to rename News, Sports, Work





KINGSFORD – Lake Shore Systems Inc. will be renamed as Trident Maritime Systems-Heavy Equipment Group in effect on Saturday, the company announced.

Lake Shore, a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy equipment for the marine and mining industry since 1858, is integrating into Trident Maritime Systems, said Lake Shore President and CEO Jessica Frost. Arlington, Va., Based in Arlington, Va., Is a leading provider of turnkey systems and solutions for government and merchant ships, new construction, refurbishment and repairs both in the US and internationally. Companies have worked side by side for decades and will now join forces to deliver a comprehensive network of integrated services that will better serve customers worldwide, Frost said. Both Lake Shore and Trident Maritime Systems are owned by JF Lehman & Co. Lake Shore has maintained its main manufacturing and engineering facilities on the Upper Peninsula for over 160 years. Major current locations include Kingsford, Iron River and Ontonagon, along with Rhinelander, Wis. The new billboards will be installed at every Lake Coast facility in early January and integration efforts will continue into 2022. All Lake Coast facilities will remain open and all staff will be retained. The newly appointed Trident Maritime Systems-Heavy Equipment Group will continue to operate as a designer and manufacturer of safe, reliable, innovative equipment and solutions in the marine and mining industry, Frost said. “This is an extraordinary group of people who care about our work and our clients, and it shows.” she said. “As we begin the new year, we are excited to join the Trident family and look forward to many more successful years.” Lake Shore products are found on every surface ship in the U.S. Navy and include ship cranes, anchor handling systems, elevators, ramps and doors, to name a few. Cannon Mining’s product line includes drill bins, roof bolts, ANFO equipment, escalators and service trucks for the solid rock underground mining industry. The company employs about 500 people, mostly in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. Lake Shore started business operations as Lake Superior Foundry Co. at Marquette on July 14, 1858. As the company has adapted to changing markets over time, there has consistently been a focus on marine and mining equipment. In the early days, Lake Shore produced equipment for iron ore mining and Great Lakes goods. In 1910, the company became Lake Shore Engine Works. In 1938, Service & Supply Co. of Iron Mountain merged with Lake Shore Engine Works and the company became known as Lake Shore Engineering Co. Wayne Oldenburg bought the company in 1987, when it became part of Oldenburg Group Inc. JF Lehman & Co. bought the company in 2016, turning it into the Lake Coast name. The latest news of today and more in the inbox Dickinson County Court will close at noon on Friday for the New Year holiday and will remain closed in … MARQUETTE (AP) Several port facilities at Marquette are in line for upgrades with a $ 1.6 million sailor … IRON MOUNTAIN The Daily News will not publish a newspaper on New Year’s Saturday. Daily News Offices … LANSING, Mich. (AP) Michigan on Wednesday recorded counts of COVID-19 cases that destroyed a previous high level, …



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ironmountaindailynews.com/news/local-news/2021/12/lake-shore-systems-to-rebrand/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos