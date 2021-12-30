China blockade for Covid-19 on Xi’an hits chip maker Samsung, Micron





Samsung and Micron said this week that they had to adjust operations in the northwestern city of Xi'an, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic since Wuhan, the original epicenter. Authorities have responded by adopting comprehensive measures with an intensity not seen to this degree since Wuhan.

Any slowdown in production by the city risks deteriorating global shortage of chips , an ongoing crisis that has limited the supply of everything from iPhones to new cars.

Samsung said on Wednesday that it should "temporarily adjust operations" in Xi'an. The South Korean giant added that protecting its workers in the city remains "its top priority", and that it plans to take "all necessary measures, including the utilization of our global production network, to ensure that our customers are not affected."

According to Korea Economic Daily, production in the city accounts for over 40% of Samsung's total global production of NAND memory chips, a product found in smartphones, tablets and hard drives. Samsung has invested more than $10 billion in Xi'an and employs more than 3,300 people there.

Samsung declined to comment when asked by CNN Business for more information on how production was affecting the city. American manufacturer of Micron chips as well said on Wednesday that the closure of Xi’an could affect the production of its DRAM memory chips, which are used in computers, as the company had to reduce its workforce in the country. Micron added that it was using “its global supply chain, including our subcontracting partners”, to meet customer requirements, but warned that “there may be some short-term delays as we activate our network”. “New or stricter restrictions affecting our operations in Xi’an may be increasingly difficult to mitigate,” the company said. She stressed that the safety of her team in the city is her “top priority” and is taking measures ranging from physical distancing to on-site testing to minimize the risk of transmitting the virus. Xi’an, an ancient city in Shaanxi province, reported a total of 1,117 cases in the latest blast. It began testing across the city and placed its 13 million residents under a severe blockade last week, closing schools, public places and transportation. The blockade is the largest in China since Wuhan, which closed 11 million people. – Gawon Bae and CNN Beijing’s office contributed to this report.

