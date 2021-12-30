International
Tensions are running high as Palestinian prisoners face collective punishment News of the Israel-Palestine conflict
Ramallah, Occupied West Bank Tensions have reached boiling point in several Israeli prisons holding Palestinian prisoners, with rights groups saying authorities are holding a number of detainees, including some wounded by Israeli forces, in unknown conditions.
The situation in the prisons is critical and very dangerous, said Milena Ansari, international defense officer for Addameer, a Ramallah-based prisoner rights group, for Al Jazeera, citing the continued closure of Hamas prison sections between the last measures of collective punishment.
Tensions escalated on December 14 at Damon North Jail, where three female inmates and representatives of other inmates refused to leave the cell during an evening raid due to cold weather outside. according to Ramallah-based Addameer prisoner rights group. Israeli officers then cut off electricity to their section, beat them and transferred one of the detainees, Shurooq Dwayyat, to solitary confinement, Addameer said.
The other two, Marah Bakir and Muna Qaadan, were placed in solitary confinement the next day after protesting by knocking on cell doors. Their rooms were also raided and the three female prisoners refused their food until they all returned to their cells. During the raids, a number of other women were beaten by Israeli special forces, one unconsciously, according to a statement from the Palestinian Prisoners’ Association (PPS) monitoring group. Some even had their headscarves removed.
When the news reached the Nafha prison in southern Israel, a Hamas-linked Palestinian prisoner, Yousef Mabhouh, from the Gaza Strip, stabbed an Israeli prison officer in the face with an improvised weapon, slightly injuring him, according to the Service. of Israeli Prisons (IPS). ). Hamas said in a statement that the incident was a natural response to the escalation faced by women prisoners.
The area where the attack took place was then raided by special forces who took 80 prisoners out of their rooms, handcuffed them for hours in the cold, and beat some of them severely. Mabhouh underwent a severe attack, after which he was taken to hospital by helicopter, Addameer said.
The PPS said serious injuries were inflicted on several inmates at Nafha during the raids and none of the seriously injured had received medical treatment. Among the injured was Khaled Abu Joudeh, who had an injury to his right eye; Ziad Awad, who suffered facial injuries after being attacked by police dogs; and Ihab Saad, whose nose was broken, among others.
Meanwhile, all female inmates at Damon Prison have been barred from family visits and canteen access over the past two weeks, with some facing financial fines.
Addameer said the inmates held in solitary confinement are completely isolated from the world. They are kept in an empty cell containing only a mattress and a blanket. Apart from their clothes, they are not allowed to take anything with them in isolation, including reading materials, a TV or radio, he added, noting that the rooms do not contain a toilet.
Both PPS and Addameer accuse Israel of deliberately interrupting information following this month’s events.
We do not know the medical condition of some of the detainees or what happened to them, Addameers Ansari said, claiming a cover-up. We have not been able to access the prisons where this is happening and document the events. Lawyers have also been denied access.
Meanwhile, the PPS asked the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the detainees and check their conditions.
Al Jazeera contacted IPS for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.
Prisoner on hunger strike
Meanwhile, Palestinian striker Hisham Abu Hawwash, who is protesting against his administrative ban, has been transferred to an Israeli hospital and is on the verge of death, unable to speak or move after 135 days on hunger strike with his weight dropping from 89 to 37 kilograms (196 to 82 pounds).
Red Cross said Last week that Abu Hawwashs health was in critical condition and required clinical expert monitoring.
The 40-year-old, who is from Dura near Hebron in the occupied southern West Bank, was arrested by Israeli soldiers in October 2020 and placed under administrative detention, a procedure used by the Israeli army to arrest Palestinians for secret information without charge. . or allowing them to stand trial.
Since then, the six-month administrative detention order has been arbitrarily renewed twice, most recently on October 25th. Earlier this month, Ofer’s military court rejected an appeal filed by his lawyer and instead renewed the order for another four months.
On Monday, friends and family members held a protest outside the Red Cross offices in Hebron calling for international intervention.
A few days ago, IPS refused to transfer my brother to the hospital even though his condition had deteriorated significantly, his brother, Emad Abu Hawwash told Al Jazeera.
Only when his condition became critical did they agree to transfer him to the hospital because IPS did not want to be responsible for his death if he were to die in prison, Emad said, adding that Hishams’s wife and children were prevented him from visiting the hospital. The Israeli authorities refused to grant them permission to enter Israel.
They were now engaged in a letter campaign to various international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, calling for help.
Speaking to Al Jazeera from the Hebron protest, activist Hisham Sharabati said supporters of the hunger strike had also initiated a digital petition to Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz demanding his release.
As the situation in Israeli prisons continues to escalate, the Hamas leadership has threatened a hunger strike by a group of prisoners as the first step in protesting the treatment of Israeli prisoners, with more steps to follow.
The Palestinian public has also taken to the streets in support of the prisoners with protests taking place in many cities and towns of the West Bank.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/30/tensions-boil-as-palestinian-prisoners-face-collective-punishment
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
