These are 8 attacks on Christians since October

New Delhi: A series of attacks against the Christian community have been reported in the last three months across the country, from Uttarakhand to Madhya Pradesh in Karnataka.

A number of these attacks were carried out by crowds led by right-wing Hindu groups, largely due to allegations of religious conversion. Most have also taken to states led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

These incidents came after 305 similar attacks that occurred between January and September of this year, aaccording to for human rights report released in October by United Against Hate, the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, and the United Christian Forum (UCF).

Based on the number of distress calls received by the UCF, Uttar Pradesh reported the most (66) such cases, followed by Chhattisgarh with 47, while Karnataka reported 32 incidents. Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh reported 30 each, the report said.

According to 2011 census. The community makes up either 2.3 percent of the country’s population.

Here are some of the major attacks on the community in the last three months.

Attack on Roorkee prayer house, Oct. 3

Armed with iron rods, a crowd of about 250 people allegedly includes members of the right-wing Hindu group Bajrang Dal, BJP and the Hindu Vishva Parishad (VHP) looted a prayer house in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

Five people present at an event at the house of prayer were injured, with a hospitalized in critical condition. The suspected perpetrators accused the church of illegal conversion.

Police filed a case against several members of Bajrang Dal, BJP and VHP, among 200 other unidentified men, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including under Articles 295 (injury or pollution of the place of worship) and 296 (disturbing religious assembly). No culprits have been arrested so far.

A cross-FIR was also filed against 11 members of the Christian community over the conversion claim.

Church vandalism in Delhi, 28 November

Members of Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are suspected of vandalizing a newly erected church in the Dwarka area of ​​national capitals. The fraudsters have damaged the property of the converted warehouse in the church and its plaque.

Police have deposited two FIR. The first was against people attending the Sunday prayer meeting on the premises, which were not officially registered as a religious place, for violating the guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Act. The second was against those responsible for the vandalism. A person u arrestua under IPC sections of public concern.

Several people had gathered in a warehouse where they had placed a sign with the word CHURCH which the locals had objected to claiming it had been done clandestinely. In this quarrel, some local evildoers tried to spoil the atmosphere by vandalizing the board in question, an Indian Express the report cited Dwarka DCP Shankar Choudhary saying.

Crowd attack on Vidisha school, December 6th

A crowd of about 300 people is suspected vandalized a Catholic school in Madhya Pradeshs Vidisha district after a YouTube video claiming the school was converting its Hindu students to Christianity.

The image cited in the video was later revealed to be that of an event held in October where eight Catholic children received First Communion and Confirmation from the bishop at St. Joseph’s Church. according to on the portal Vatican News.

The portal quoted the school principal, Brother Anthony Pynumkal, as saying thisthe crowd, chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans, attacked the school and damaged its property, even though grade 12 students were writing their board exams at the CBSE-affiliated school.

Even the school administration pointed fingers in inaction by the police, adding that the demand for protection was reduced.

Burning of Christian religious books in Kolar, 12 December

Members of right-wing Hindu groups are suspected of setting fire to Christian religious books in the Karnatakas Kolar district on charges that some members of the community were distributing books in the Hindu neighborhood to propagate Christianity.

Calling the incident the 38th attack on religious minorities in Karnataka in the last 12 months, a NDTV report underlined how a series of such attacks followed as the BJP-led state government began considering a bill to ban violent religious conversions.

However, Prime Minister Basavaraj Bommai said ThePrint that fears about the anti-conversion bill are unwarranted and the only intention of governments is to prevent forced or forced conversions.

It is not just the Karnataka government that is trying to pass such laws. Other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat already have laws to ban forced conversions. We thought of bringing this law after we saw some cases of forced conversion, Bommai said, adding, no member of any community should be afraid of being bullied.

Christmas breaks

Hindutva groups also allegedly continued spoil Christmas celebrations in seven states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Assam, among others.

In Haryana, members of Bajrang Dal allegedly threatened schools should not dress children like Santa Claus without the consent of their parents.

Some members of a Hindu right-wing group also interrupted a Christmas program at a school in Gurugrams Pataudi. GROUP claiming that the festive event was used as an opportunity to brainwash children to accept Christianity.

In Ambala, two men desecrated a statue of Jesus Christ near the Church of the Holy Redeemer in the canton, after Christmas prayers.

