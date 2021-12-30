Connect with us

The inhabitants of the International Space Station end 2021 with space costumes and Dragon work

from NASA
December 30, 2021

Space Station by SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavor

This mosaic depicts the International Space Station photographed by SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavor during a flight around the orbital lab that occurred after its launch from the Harmony module port overlooking space on November 8, 2021. Credit: NASA Johnson

The astronauts and cosmonauts of Expedition 66 worked during Wednesday in American and Russian space suits. Orbiters will end 2021 by working on life science and cargo operations aboard the International Space Station.

Among the 6,500 cargo delivered on board

SpaceX
Commonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a privately owned American aerospace manufacturing and transportation services company founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Based in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.

Cargo Dragon on December 22 were an American space suit and other space walking equipment.

NASA
Founded in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Aeronautics Advisory Committee (NACA). He is responsible for the civil space program, as well as for aeronautics and aerospace research. His vision is “Discovering and expanding knowledge for the good of humanity.”

“> NASA Flight engineers Kayla Barron and Thomas Marshburn removed the new space suit from the Dragon on Wednesday, then installed communication equipment and configured it. The duo also packed an older American space suit inside Cargo Dragon to return to Earth in January. The next spacewalk in the U.S. is targeted for spring when two astronauts will install a third set of solar panels located in the orbital lab.

Russian space travel is also planned at the station in 2022 to equip the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module that arrived in July. Cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov began reviewing procedures today for upcoming excursions when they will configure Nauka to operate with the rest of the space station. The duo from Roscosmos also started organizing Russian Orlan costume components and space walking gear.

The last days of 2021 will see the station crew move towards a variety of space biology research. Astronauts have already begun initiating some of the approximately 2,500 pounds of scientific experiments and research equipment delivered to the Dragon. Barron and Marshburn will begin observing rats on Thursday to understand how microgravity affects visual function. ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer has already launched a new Cytoskeletons experiment and will work on it the rest of the week to study how the human cell adapts to weight loss.

Orbital maintenance is essential to ensure the continuous and safe operation of the station. NASA flight engineers Mark Vande Hei and Raja Chari will focus on that work the rest of the week. Vande Hei will configure various research equipment while also helping cosmonauts with their work in Russian costume. Chari will spend the next few days unpacking Cargo Dragon and working to support station life and plumbing tasks.

