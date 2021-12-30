The impact of the pandemic on the mental health of parents

Speaker 1: (00:00)

The U.S. general surgeon released public health advice earlier this month on children’s mental health and how the difficulties of the COVID 19 pandemic have played a role in the developing crisis. Counseling is a call to shift parenting and underscores the increased rate of depression and anxiety diagnosed in children. We have seen schools move forward and forth between the demands of masked children learning virtually and in person, canceled extracurricular activities and much more during this pandemic. So how has all this change in routine affected parents as they try to cheat work and keep their lives at home and children healthy. Join me to show how all of these changes and pandemic stressors have affected the mental health of parents as a parenting expert. Dr. She is also the founder of the renovated Freedom Center. Dr. Yip.

Speaker 2: (00:58)

Welcome. Thank you so much for taking me Jade. So

Speaker 1: (01:01)

What, what are you seeing in your clinic? I mean, have more parents reported a decline in mental and physical health since the onset of this pandemic?

Speaker 2: (01:09)

Absolutely. Both parents and children. We are flooded with more patients than we can handle and I am sure this is true for all mental health professionals in a whole country, or even maybe in the world, but yes, anxiety, depression, suicide nonetheless. Ideas are all in heaven for both parents and children alike.

Speaker 1: (01:33)

So has the approach to addressing these issues changed during this pandemic?

Speaker 2: (01:38)

Well, the treatment has not changed, the treatment is still the same. I think what has changed is the help of parents to navigate the stressors from the pandemic and their help to regain some level of mind with all the insecurities that exist in the world. And what

Speaker 1: (01:57)

Are some of the negative impacts the pandemic has had on parents over the past two years?

Speaker 2: (02:03)

Oh well, I’m a parent myself, so I certainly know what it’s like and I do not know how to treat it, school-leaving stressors or your sick and infected children or who do not have the social opportunities they would have at school . . And most importantly, trick your kids into staying home, trying to get them, you know, into zoom classes, which doesn’t help you much. And it is not very effective, it is a big challenge and most of the parents they are still working and they are working from home. So imagine trying to do this again, after going through this for the last 20 months, is definitely a struggle.

Speaker 1: (02:50)

How have pandemic stressors had a different impact on parents with younger children versus parents with teens and young adults? For example,

Speaker 2: (02:59)

Of course there are different stress factors for families with younger children versus those with teens or older children, for families with younger children, you know, stressors are more about cheating, cheating with multiple tasks and trying to ‘keep your kids screaming in front of a computer for eight. hours a day while you are trying to do homework, do your homework, maybe even keep working from home. And this trick adds a lot of stress because it limits your available time to deal with the things you need to do. Now this is, uh, unlike parents with older children, where some of the complaints we have received at the renovated Freedom Center from these families are that they can not get their children to practice safety protocols

Speaker 1: (03:49)

Such as wearing masks or limiting social engagement or keeping, you know, a distance, um, not being so much inside. Well, it’s a constant battle and the stressors are different, but the most important thing is to be able to find creative ways to deal with these problems. So maybe for older kids, you know, you should ask your kids to find three friends they trust. And these are the three friends with whom they hold social engagements. And then for younger families, um, it might be sharing some of these tasks with other families who are in a similar situation. So maybe a family, you know, gathers all the kids together for the zoom class, uh, one day and we switch and what are the resources you can give to help parents who feel overwhelmed during these times?

Speaker 2: (04:45)

The most important thing is to take care of yourself. I know this is a big topic in the last 20 months though, when you are experiencing this high level of stress for such a long period of time, it is so easy to burn out and get away. So by taking the little things that matter if they are, you know, taking a shower or even giving yourself five minutes to breathe, just by finding those little things you can do to breathe. And then, if you really feel like you are splitting up, you feel like, you know you are in your mind about what you have available. You no longer have bandwidth available, then maybe it’s time to find extra help. Now extra help can be family members. They can be friends, but they can also be professional help. So, you know, finding a therapist and making sure the therapist you find is someone who has faced anxiety or depression. So some resource where I direct my parents is the American Anxiety and Depression Association. I also refer parents to the international OCD foundation because during the pandemic, the rate of obsessive-compulsive disorder has just increased and it has become much more, uh, excessive. So these are the two resources I always direct my parents.

Speaker 1: (06:13)

I have talked to Dr. Also founder of the renovated Freedom Center. She is an expert doctor for parents. Yip. Thank you so much for joining us.

Speaker 2: (06:29)

Thank you for having me.