News from South America and Mexico





By Regional Patient Advocate Fernanda De Oliveira Martins I continue to encourage leaders of member organizations in my region to attend exclusive HAEi Advocacy Academy courses recently, I have sent them information on course updates. I have supported Carla Mara Goachet Boulanger, President of HAE Peru, with a few points about the children’s storybook they are developing. In addition, Lisa Facciolla from HAEA USA shared the Spanish version of Brady Club, and I shared this ready-to-use material with member organizations and encouraged them to use it with children in their home countries. I also sent the Brady Club coloring page for the Christmas season to member organizations. I have supported HAE Peru and HAE Brazil (ABRANGHE) regarding some technical issues and updates on HAEi Connect. We have also provided HAE Peru with an emergency room poster translated into Spanish and with the organization’s logo. Dr. Caldern from Peru has sought to provide better support for children and pregnant patients with HAE. I put him in touch with CSL for possible opportunities. I have responded to two patients from Mexico and one from Chile seeking local support for HAE. They got in touch with me through HAEi and HAEA USA. On November 23-24, 2021, I attended a virtual Takeda seminar entitled Patient Voice Enhancement. I also discussed with Regional Patient Attorney General Fiona Wardman and President Sandra Agustina Nieto-Martinez of HAE Mexico about applying the disease burden survey to Mexico. Finally, I would like to mention the Instagram account for my region, please see the posts on www.instagram.com/haei_sudamerica_y_mexico. >> Meet the Regional Patient Advocates

