The US economy continues to grow, now exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels





BOCA RATON, Fla., December 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / –The trade deficit grew by almost 18 percent last month, indicating that the US economy is recovering faster than other countries. The U.S. Department of Commerce reported a record trade deficit that widened $ 97.8 billion for November. While imports increased by 4.7 percent, exports decreased by 2.1 percent.

Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of NPI, developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market. United.

Retail inventories also rose 2 percent last month as companies prepared for the holiday sales season. “The US economy is once again leading the way in our new normal economy,” he said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutrition Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “American consumers have been in a shopping spree, helped in part by wage increases, stimulus controls and an economy that has shown great resilience over the past two years.” Gould said the purchase of foreign products by Americans is good news for the international health and wellness brands that NPI represents. “NPI customers are happy that American consumers are spending on imports and that the American economy is passing the rest of the world,” Gould said. Looking at next year, Gould said the Federal Reserve is forecasting a 4 percent increase, while the Conference Board, which is a research group made up of more than 1,000 public and private corporations, expects a 3.5 percent increase. “There will be bumps in the road ahead,” Gould said. “The Fed is concerned about inflation, but also predicts that the unemployment rate will fall to 3.5 percent in 2022 from the current 4.2 percent. For more information, visit Nutrition Products International online. MORE ABOUT NPI AND ITS FOUNDER NPI is a private company specializing in the retail distribution of food products, dietary supplements, functional beverages and skin care products. NPI provides a unique and proven approach to product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the US retail market. Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of NPI, developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides product manufacturers with the expertise of sales, marketing and distribution of the product required to succeed in the largest market in the world – United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has also represented icons from the world of sports and entertainment like e.g. Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, and Wayne Gretzky. Contact:

Andrew Polin

5614213045

[email protected] SOURCE International Food Products

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitch-gould-of-nutritional-products-international-us-economy-continues-to-grow-now-exceeds-pre-covid-19-levels-301451688.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos